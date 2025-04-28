Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets: Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets drives past Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 26, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

So much for the NBA's #4 versus #5 seed playoffs providing all of Round 1's drama: The NBA Play-In Tournament qualifiers from Golden State are giving #2-seeded Houston all it can handle, and then some. The Golden State Warriors go into tonight's Game 4 tipoff at 10 p.m. Eastern Time having taken a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven, sparked by a 35-point fourth quarter that gave Oakland a 103-94 win in Game 3.

Stephen Curry is in vintage form, dominating with 87 points and 21 assists for Golden State in the playoffs so far. Oakland's seven-foot center Quinten Post is making life difficult for the Houston Rockets in the paint. Houston's shooting percentages have been poor against Golden State's zone defense.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have bobbed and weaved through Round 1 of the NBA playoffs, never putting out the exact lines fans anticipate. For instance, Golden State's point spread for tonight's game is a logical line for a home team with momentum. But the point-total line is so low that it's as if Curry's not in the contest.

Spread

Warriors -3.5 (-112)

Rockets +4 (-115)

Moneyline

Warriors -175

Rockets +155

Total

Over 203 (-110)

Under 203 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Betting Trends

The Houston Rockets are 1-5 ATS in the last six games.

Houston is 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games against Golden State.

Houston is 1-4 ATS in its last five contests on the road.

Totals have gone under in all of Golden State's last seven games with Houston.

The Warriors are 8-1 in their last nine home games against the Rockets.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors

Small forward Jimmy Butler remains day-to-day with a pelvis injury.

Houston Rockets

Small forward Jae'Sean Tate is out with an ankle injury.

Center Jock Landale is probable for Game 4 with a knee injury.

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Predictions and Picks

Long-term trends aren't always useful when NBA teams begin the playoffs. Yet, some of the Houston Rockets' bad trends remain hard to ignore going into Game 4. Golden State appears to have Houston's number in the regular season and April, too. Oakland's tactics create an awkward fit for the #2 seeds.

Can the Rockets learn to beat the Warriors' zone? If not, Houston is likely destined for a Round 1 elimination at Curry's hands. “Our coverages were a little slow tonight. Some of the switching, some of the physicality was just a touch down … we got to try and limit his opportunities and make his life a little bit harder," Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet told Kelly Iko of the New York Times following Game 3.