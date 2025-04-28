NBA Foundation, Charlotte Hornets Awards $150K Grant to Charlotte Youth Program

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 03: A general view of the court during the second half of a basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

A $150,000 grant from the NBA Foundation and Charlotte Hornets will boost Right Moves For Youth, a student program in Charlotte. The funds will support 900 students at 20 local schools this year.

"We are excited to have Right Moves for Youth join the network of esteemed organizations supported by the NBA Foundation in our latest grant round," said NBA Foundation Executive Director Ruth Jurgensen to WCCB Charlotte.

The program started small in the 1980s. Kids at Marie G. Davis Elementary School would skip class to shoot hoops. Now, basketball acts as a reward for students who work hard and show better grades.

Betsy Mack, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Hornets Sports & Entertainment, praised the organization's work. "Their commitment to mentoring and supporting students in our community is powerful and deeply impactful," said Mack.

This grant marks the NBA Foundation's 14th funding round. Among 82 groups getting support, Right Moves For Youth stands as Charlotte's sole recipient.

Executive Director Ryan Grammatico sees big changes ahead. The money opens doors to help more students who need guidance. Staff will teach new skills through hands-on activities and one-on-one support.

Since 2020, the NBA Foundation has kept its word on a $300 million pledge to support youth in need. The program caught attention in 2019 when NBA star LeBron James picked it during Charlotte's All-Star game.