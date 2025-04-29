New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 27: Logan Stankoven #22 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the New Jersey Devils in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Prudential Center on April 27, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The sportsbook lines for tonight's Game 5 faceoff don't just favor Carolina over New Jersey. NHL bookmakers believe that the Carolina Hurricanes could win convincingly and clinch the series without breaking much of a sweat. Tonight's odds on the 'Canes prevailing by two-plus goals are far more expensive than New Jersey's line to win the 7:30 p.m. contest, and remain alive into Game 6.

Game 4's score of 5-2 in favor of Carolina could be said to mask a tighter battle in midgame. But the Devils spent whole periods hardly mustering any shots on goal, while the Hurricanes solved opposing goalie Jacob Markström four times on 28 shots. Carolina's tight checking is the reason for Game 5's careful O/U total from sportsbooks, but when the Hurricanes need goals, they're scoring in waves.

Will a goaltender injury change the narrative? GK Frederick Andersen of Carolina was hurt by a collision late in Game 4, compelling Carolina to turn to its backup netminder, Pyotr Kochetkov, for now.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-116)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Devils +230

Hurricanes -262

Total

OVER 5.5 (+104)

UNDER 5.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on April 29, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes Betting Trends

New Jersey is 1-4 in the last five games against Carolina.

New Jersey is 0-9 in its last nine games on the road in Carolina.

Totals have gone UNDER four of the last five times Carolina was favored to win.

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic is day-to-day after leaving Game 3 with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Luke Hughes is day-to-day after leaving Game 1 with an upper-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Goaltender Frederick Andersen is out for Game 5 with an undisclosed injury.

New Jersey Devils vs Carolina Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

The controversy over New Jersey forward Timo Meier's run into Andersen was a distraction for both clubs on Monday. Meier didn't try to plow over Andersen like many losing teams' frustrated skaters would have. The sequence would've been reported as a bump between two players if Andersen had not landed so awkwardly, which led to an undisclosed and "not good" injury according to the NHL's official website.

Kochetkov is well regarded by NHL analysts, though it's hard to overlook his lack of seasoning in Stanley Cup games. The former KHL netminder has shone in Gagarin Cup tournaments without getting the shot to lead an NHL club in the playoffs after coming across the pond in his early 20s. Kochetkov boasts a reassuring record as Carolina's backup in the regular season, with 65 wins in 117 starts.