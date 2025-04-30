Spectrum Center’s $215M Upgrade Brings 1,400 More Seats, Roomier Walkways

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 27: A general view of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center on January 27, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Work crews started the next stage of changes at the Spectrum Center. The $215 million project will fit 1,400 extra seats in the lower section and add space to walk around. All work should finish by fall 2025.

"With phase 1 of the Spectrum Center renovations, we created a wide range of new products and updated spaces by transforming the Novant Health Suite Level, the Event Level, and Uptown Concourse, which all had a tremendous impact on our fans," said HSE Chief Business Officer Mike Behan to Queen City News.

The changes will make things better for the million-plus people who visit each year. Two new areas, North and South, will welcome fans. Up North, there's a big bar run by Lunazul tequila. Down South, you'll find spots to eat and drink. Anyone with a Belk Concourse ticket can visit both spots.

New seats are coming everywhere. The ones up in section 200 will give you more room to sit. If you're down low on the sides, you'll get fancy leather chairs in both new areas.

"From an ownership perspective, it has to be a world-class facility, but for the citizens of Charlotte and the community, they have their memories," said Donna Julian, executive vice president of Hornets Sports and Entertainment, to WCNC.

They're fixing up the Founders Level because people want those suites near the court. These spots have been full every season, with no empty seats.

Workers are also making things better backstage, where staff and performers work. The building shuts down this spring and summer, but plans to open its doors again when basketball starts in October.

Last summer's work brought in some cool new things: the First Horizon Theater Box, Mini Suites, and one big Super Suite. They also built three fresh hangout spots: Bank of America Hardwood Club, Courtside Club, and Inner Circle Club.

Back in 2022, city leaders said yes to paying for all this and kept the team in town until 2045. The first round of building needed more than a thousand workers to get everything done.