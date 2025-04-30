Timberwolves vs Lakers Odds, Spread, and Total
The Minnesota Timberwolves look to finish off the Los Angeles Lakers and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. The Timberwolves have performed well on both ends of the floor, especially…
The Timberwolves have performed well on both ends of the floor, especially on defense. They've held the Lakers under 100 points twice and have won two games by double digits. In the last two contests, Minnesota dominated the fourth quarter and defended their home court successfully.
The Lakers' scoring has been gradually improving throughout the series, but their defense has been inconsistent. Their best defensive showing came in Game 2, where they won 94–85, holding Minnesota to just 38% shooting and jumping out to an early 19-point lead they never relinquished. L.A. will look to set the tone early again as they try to stave off elimination at home.
Spread
- Timberwolves +6 (-115)
- Lakers -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves +200
- Lakers -230
Total
- OVER 209.5 (-110)
- UNDER 210 (-110)
*The above data was collected on April 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Timberwolves vs Lakers Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.
- The total has gone UNDER in seven of Minnesota's last ten games.
- Minnesota is 6-1 SU in their last seven games.
- LA Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.
- LA Lakers are 1-4 SU in their last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in six of LA Lakers' last eight games against Minnesota.
Timberwolves vs Lakers Injury Reports
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Rob Dillingham, G - Out
Los Angeles Lakers
- Maxi Kleber, PF - Out
Timberwolves vs Lakers Predictions and Picks
Minnesota holds a 3–1 series lead after winning Game 4 at home, 116–113. The Timberwolves trailed by ten heading into the fourth quarter but mounted a comeback. They shot 42% from the field and were outscored 19–14 on made threes, but made up for it with strong free-throw shooting and dominance in the paint. Anthony Edwards led the way with 43 points. Minnesota will look to stay within striking distance and finish strong once again.
In their two home games this series, Los Angeles suffered a blowout loss but bounced back with a tighter defensive effort to secure their only win. The Lakers need to find a balance on both ends of the floor. In Game 4, they made more threes and shot slightly better from the field than Minnesota, but still came up short. The loss came down to losing battles in the paint and on second-chance points. Luka Dončić led the Lakers with 38 points. L.A. has plenty of All-Star-caliber shooters in the starting lineup, and they'll need to excel in the key categories to keep their season alive.
Best Bet: Over
The Lakers' scoring has been trending upward, and they'll be playing with desperation from start to finish in this game. Luka and LeBron will get their points, and the three-ball should be falling for L.A. The Timberwolves have scored at least 116 points in three of the four games in this series. They've been dominant in the paint and effective at getting to the free-throw line.