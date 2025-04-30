Timberwolves vs Lakers Odds, Spread, and Total

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 27: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on April 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 116-113 to take a 3-1 series lead. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to finish off the Los Angeles Lakers and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Timberwolves have performed well on both ends of the floor, especially on defense. They've held the Lakers under 100 points twice and have won two games by double digits. In the last two contests, Minnesota dominated the fourth quarter and defended their home court successfully.

The Lakers' scoring has been gradually improving throughout the series, but their defense has been inconsistent. Their best defensive showing came in Game 2, where they won 94–85, holding Minnesota to just 38% shooting and jumping out to an early 19-point lead they never relinquished. L.A. will look to set the tone early again as they try to stave off elimination at home.

Spread

Timberwolves +6 (-115)

Lakers -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Timberwolves +200

Lakers -230

Total

OVER 209.5 (-110)

UNDER 210 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Timberwolves vs Lakers Betting Trends

Minnesota is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Minnesota's last ten games.

Minnesota is 6-1 SU in their last seven games.

LA Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

LA Lakers are 1-4 SU in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of LA Lakers' last eight games against Minnesota.

Timberwolves vs Lakers Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves

Rob Dillingham, G - Out

Los Angeles Lakers

Maxi Kleber, PF - Out

Timberwolves vs Lakers Predictions and Picks

Minnesota holds a 3–1 series lead after winning Game 4 at home, 116–113. The Timberwolves trailed by ten heading into the fourth quarter but mounted a comeback. They shot 42% from the field and were outscored 19–14 on made threes, but made up for it with strong free-throw shooting and dominance in the paint. Anthony Edwards led the way with 43 points. Minnesota will look to stay within striking distance and finish strong once again.

In their two home games this series, Los Angeles suffered a blowout loss but bounced back with a tighter defensive effort to secure their only win. The Lakers need to find a balance on both ends of the floor. In Game 4, they made more threes and shot slightly better from the field than Minnesota, but still came up short. The loss came down to losing battles in the paint and on second-chance points. Luka Dončić led the Lakers with 38 points. L.A. has plenty of All-Star-caliber shooters in the starting lineup, and they'll need to excel in the key categories to keep their season alive.

Best Bet: Over