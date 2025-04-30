Warriors vs Rockets Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 28, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors will look to close out the series on the road in Houston and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Warriors have been playing great defense in this series. Even though the Houston Rockets have more size and youth, the Dubs have been getting it done. Three of the games have been close, and the only one that wasn't was Game 2, when Jimmy Butler missed most of the game due to a first-quarter injury. It's been a strength-in-numbers effort for Golden State, and the championship veterans have come up clutch in the final minutes of the last two games.

The Rockets will try to avoid having their season end at home. Houston has played strong defense as well, excelling in points in the paint and rebounding. They can sometimes match the Warriors' three-point efficiency, but the shooting can also go cold for stretches. The Rockets have performed well on both sides of the ball in the first quarter but haven't been able to sustain that momentum. In Game 2, they set the tone early, built a double-digit lead, and never let the Warriors cut it to single digits. That's the formula they'll need to repeat in Game 5.

Spread

Warriors +4 (-110)

Rockets -4 (-105)

Moneyline

Warriors +160

Rockets -170

Total

Over 203.5 (-110)

203.5 (-110) Under 204 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Warriors vs Rockets Betting Trends

Golden State is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

Golden State is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Golden State is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games against Houston.

Houston is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone over in 13 of Houston's last 20 games.

Houston is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Warriors vs Rockets Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors

None.

Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate, SF — Out.

Warriors vs Rockets Predictions and Picks

The Warriors battle the Rockets in Game 5 of this best-of-seven Western Conference Quarterfinal series. Golden State's scoring has been solid throughout the series, and their defense has held Houston under 100 points twice. In Game 4, the Warriors secured the win thanks to 17 made threes, 20 free throws, and clutch fourth-quarter defense. Jimmy Butler led the team with 27 points, and the Warriors will look to stay out of foul trouble in Game 5, as it allowed Houston's big men to attack the rim when key defenders like Draymond Green had to sit for 12 minutes.

The Rockets will try to continue using their big-man lineup in Game 5. That strategy allowed them to dominate the glass and force the Warriors into offensive cold spells. In Game 4, Houston shot 49% from the field but missed 12 free throws. They outscored Golden State in the paint by 20 and did a decent job taking care of the ball. Their offensive game plan centered around Alperen Sengun finishing at the rim and Fred VanVleet draining eight threes. The Rockets need to focus less on drawing fouls and technicals from Golden State and more on execution. They must capitalize on their size, hit free throws, and get consistent depth scoring.

Best Bet: Over