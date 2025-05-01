PodcastsContestsEvents
Charlotte Knights Welcome Moms with Free Admission on Mother’s Day

Randi Moultrie

PHOENIX, AZ – MAY 13: A view of a Mother’s Day base as it sits on the field for the MLB game between the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 13, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

 (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Celebrate Mother's Day with a great game and great weather on a Sunday. That's right, the Charlotte Knights are celebrating moms all day at the ballpark. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 11, moms can enjoy a complimentary ticket to enjoy the 1:05 pm game in Uptown.

Moms can enjoy the view of the Charlotte Knights taking on the Memphis Redbirds for FREE! Then, throughout the game, moms will be able to enjoy great giveaways and experiences. Great prizes, including a cruise to the Bahamas, jewelry, gift baskets, and more!

Want to enjoy some field fun with the kiddos? Before the game starts, the entire family can head down on the field for some run around fun along the bases.

Gates open at noon, and there will be lots of activities to enjoy throughout the concourse as well for moms and all who come along with them. Each station will have a "Mother's Day' theme and some type of activity to enjoy. There will be jewelry marking, card decorating, family photographs, and more. PLUS, the first 100 moms will get a complimentary carnation courtesy of the Charlotte Knights.

What a great way to enjoy Mother's Day, right at the ballpark! Interested? Learn more information here, and we'll see you at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

BaseballCharlotteCharlotte Knights
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
