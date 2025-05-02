Charlotte F.C. vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

Charlotte F.C.'s form is inviting skepticism from Las Vegas, as evidenced by the odds for this Saturday's visit to Ohio. As the Columbus Crew prepares to host The Crown in Lower.com Field at 7:30 p.m., the four-to-one odds on Charlotte to win belie a 6-1-3 record and a tie for third place in the conference.

The Columbus Crew's pricey lineups have schooled Charlotte F.C. in past head-to-head meetings, notably with a 4-2 thrashing two seasons ago. But in truth, Charlotte has a solid record against Columbus, and most of the opponents' recent dates have produced draws. Columbus is a heavy favorite to defeat Charlotte because of its reputation, more so than the Crew's recent exploits in MLS combat.

Columbus has earned 12 MLS points since falling to the LA Galaxy in a Champions Cup tie that ended on March 11. Yet, the Crew's last home game became a clean-sheet loss to Inter.Miami's laboring legion.

Spread

Charlotte F.C +0.75 (-108)

Columbus Crew -0.75 (-112)

Moneyline

Charlotte F.C. +360

Columbus Crew -140

Draw +300

Total

Over 2.75 (+100)

Under 2.75 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte F.C. vs Columbus Crew Betting Trends

Charlotte F.C. has won five of its last seven MLS games.

Charlotte has just one draw in the last ten matches.

Columbus is 4-0-1 in its last five appearances.

Charlotte F.C. vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

Charlotte F.C.

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring pull.

Defender Jahlane Forbes is out with a thigh injury.

Columbus Crew

Defender Rudy Camacho is out with a thigh injury.

Charlotte F.C. vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks

Are injury problems behind Charlotte's woeful odds in Columbus? It seems that way when considering how long The Crown's injury list has grown compared to the healthy Crew's ledger. You might think Rudy Camacho is macho when he's healthy for Columbus, but he's only a single back-liner, as compared to Charlotte's injury cases throughout the back line and the midfield.

Charlotte was fined for complaining after New England's controversial 1-0 win last weekend, just as the lineup's gaps take a toll on The Crown. "Charlotte will be without Nathan Byrne for the foreseeable future following surgery to address injured discs in his neck," laments Billy McGee of CLTURE magazine.