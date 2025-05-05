PodcastsContestsEvents
PGA Championship Heads Back to Quail Hollow in 2025 as Big Plans Take Shape

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – AUGUST 27: A general view of a PGA pin flag during day one of the Scottish PGA Championship at Dalmahoy Golf & Country Club on August 27, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Workers swarm the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this May as the PGA Championship returns. The massive event will bring 200,000 fans to watch golf's elite compete on North Carolina's premier course.

Construction teams work across the grounds, building temporary structures that will transform the course. Each day, 300 workers rush to meet deadlines. Their task? Turn this golf course into a mini-metropolis for one of the sport's biggest showdowns.

Standing proud between holes 1 and 9, a massive 60,000-square-foot shop marks the first finished project. Visitors can browse the merchandise from May 9-11 before the competition starts.

The schedule starts with three days of practice swings. Then comes the main event: four intense rounds from May 15-18 until one player claims victory.

Charlotte's course isn't new to big events. Back in 2017, it hosted this same prestigious tournament.

The PGA of America picked this spot way back, five years ago. This early choice let planners map out every detail of this massive sports spectacle.

Soon, fans will learn about ticket sales and which stars will compete. The field will feature the world's best golfers battling for glory on these challenging greens.

