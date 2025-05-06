Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds, Spread, and Total

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes look to steal Game 1 on the road in their Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup against the Washington Capitals.

Carolina just eliminated the New Jersey Devils four games to one. In two of their wins, the Hurricanes played well on both sides of the puck, allowing only one goal in each of those games. As the series progressed, Carolina's scoring efficiency improved, and they also demonstrated their comeback ability. In Game 5, the Hurricanes were down 3-0 after the first period, tied the game in the second, and eventually won in double overtime.

Washington just eliminated the Montreal Canadiens four games to one. In all four wins, the Capitals' defense held Montreal to two goals or fewer. While the Canadiens put up a solid effort on the road, they lacked the scoring depth needed to overcome Washington. The Capitals' lone loss was a blowout, but they bounced back with two convincing three-goal victories.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+213)

Capitals +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -120

Capitals +110

Total

OVER 5.5 (-123)

UNDER 6 (-123)

*The above data was collected on May 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Betting Trends

Carolina is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Carolina is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games against Washington.

Carolina is 1-7 SU in its last eight games on the road.

Washington is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Washington is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in four of Washington's last six games when playing at home against Carolina.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Jesper Fast, RW - Injured reserve

Washington Capitals

Martin Fehervary, D - Out

Hurricanes vs Capitals Predictions and Picks

Carolina ranks ninth in scoring, 10th in goals against, and first in penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in assists and points, recording three goals and five assists in the series against the Devils. The Hurricanes went 2-1-1 in the regular season series, with both wins coming at home. The two losses included one low-scoring and one high-scoring game. Carolina has been consistent in generating offense throughout games and has shown strong comeback ability. Although their power play is below average, they are well-equipped to slow down Washington's power play opportunities.

Washington ranks second in scoring, eighth in goals against, and fifth in penalty kill. Dylan Strome leads the team in assists and points, tallying two goals and seven assists in the series against the Canadiens. The Capitals have faced the Hurricanes in the playoffs once before, in 2019, losing the series four games to three. Washington held a 2-0 series lead and won all their home games, except Game 7. The Capitals adopted more of a defensive approach in the Montreal series and had only two games in which they scored consistently across all periods, splitting those games 1-1. Washington usually controls the pace on home ice, but they'll need to be cautious of Carolina's strong third-period play.