Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Odds, Spread, and Total

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 15: Moses Moody #4 of the Golden State Warriors passes against Julius Randle #30 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center on January 15, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 116-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors spent Round 1 of the NBA playoffs beating the odds, and they'll have to do it again to conquer the Minnesota Timberwolves in a best-of-seven conference semifinal. Minnesota is the favored team to win tonight's Game 1 in the Twin Cities, set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Pundits will call Round 2's matchup a battle of old and young lions. Golden State's iconic sharpshooter Stephen Curry will be trading baskets with the up-and-coming Anthony Edwards of Minnesota. Both cagers are expected to show off in the upcoming series, but Minnesota's overall scoring punch is an important angle behind the Timberwolves' (-7) point spread edge over the Warriors in Game 1.

The Houston Rockets couldn't hit the broad side of a missile silo against Golden State's zone defense in the Warriors' series win. Minnesota overcame shaky shooting with rebounding in the Western Conference quarterfinals, grabbing 54 balls off the glass to eliminate the L.A. Lakers 4-1 last Wednesday. Game 1's lines suggest that Minnesota could have another cold shooting night, and still outlast Golden State.

Spread

Timberwolves -7 (-110)

Warriors +7 (-103)

Moneyline

Timberwolves -258

Warriors +240

Total

Over 209.5 (-110)

Under 210 (-107)

*The above data was collected on May 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in the last five games.

The Timberwolves are unbeaten at home since March 19.

Totals have gone under in eight of Minnesota's last 11 games.

Golden State is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone under in four of Golden State's last five road games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 12-2 in their last 14 contests.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point guard Rob Dillingham has been ruled out of Game 1 with an ankle injury.

Golden State Warriors

Shooting guard Gary Payton Jr. is out for Game 1 with an illness.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Predictions and Picks

The Warriors held an emotional players-only meeting prior to Game 7's triumph over the Rockets. Whatever switch was flipped definitely showed on the court in Houston. Curry's squad zipped passes around like Oakland's teams of old, dishing 24 assists with only seven turnovers in the 103-89 win.

Minnesota has improved against the zone since the early 2020s, when the tactic was the Timberwolves' kryptonite. But old habits are hard to break. Edwards' team went so frigid versus the Milwaukee Bucks' zone in April that the Bucks went on a 23-0 run to prevail. "It (was) a bad fourth quarter against a zone defense," coach Chris Finch confessed to Patrick Redford of Defector after a tilt in which Minnesota missed four of every five shots.