Panthers Fan Out Across Carolinas for 7th Annual Keep Pounding Day Service Projects

Panthers staff and players spread across five cities in the Carolinas on May 2, taking action during their yearly Keep Pounding Day.

"Keep Pounding Day is about standing alongside our communities and giving back to the people who are at the heart of the Carolinas," said Nicole Tepper on Panthers.com.

At Walter Byers School in Charlotte, the team washed cars to start Teacher Appreciation Week. In West Charlotte, they built houses with Habitat for Humanity. Down in Greenville, South Carolina, they ran an adaptive Play 60 camp for 75 kids.

The team packed supply backpacks in Asheville for those hit by Hurricane Helene. "My dad was an Army National Guard for over 30 years, Sergeant Major. So, military is something that has always been near and dear to my heart," said Taylor Moton to WLOS.

In Columbia, they worked with 20 teens in gardens at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. Panthers player Shemar Bartholomew met with students from three local high schools at the Neriah Community Development Center.

"When you're at these events you realize, man, we got to do more of this because it's so good for a lot of aspects," said receiver Adam Thielen to Panthers.com. "It's good for teammates to just get in the community, be around each other outside of the building."

The day honors Sam Mills, whose "Keep Pounding" words became a team motto. With tools from Bosch, workers painted, put up walls, and built homes in Charlotte's West Side.

The morning at Walter Byers School started with players doing carpool duty and morning announcements. Teachers got surprise gifts after their cars were cleaned.

Since 2019, the Panthers have made this day count. Their work continues through programs that help people across both Carolinas.

