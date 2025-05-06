PodcastsContestsEvents
Your Chance to Fly Lavish with Panthers Legends to Away Games Next Season

Randi Moultrie

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: Fans of the Carolina Panthers cheer players leaving the field after the Panthers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22 at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Take your love for the Carolina Panthers to the next level. With this luxury experience, you can fly to away games in a unique way. The Panthers fan group, Roaring Riot, will launch this new addition this upcoming season.

Carolina Panthers Away Game Experience

Roaring Riot is a group of Panthers fans who travel to away games to ensure that the Carolinas are represented. The group has been organizing trips for more than 15 years. They do coordinated, all-inclusive trips to different away games, and this season will be like no other.

This season, founder Zack Luttrell will launch Conquest Experiences. With this, 18 people will be able to go on each trip. Passengers will enjoy a private dining experience with former Panthers players. Possible guests for trips include Thomas Davis, Mike Rucker, and Wesley Walls.

Charlotte Axios reports that trips will likely be on Saturday and Sunday. The group plans to attend six out of the nine away games for the 2025 NFL season.

Pricing has yet to be determined, but the article reports an estimate of nearly $10,000 per person.

 "People don't typically get to sit in the suite and take in the game with a former Panther legend," said Luttrell to Charlotte Axios.

Will you want to attend an away game this season? Here's your chance!

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
