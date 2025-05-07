Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread, and Totals

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MARCH 9: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder attempts to drive past Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Paycom Center on March 9, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

After a fantastic Game 1, the Denver Nuggets will aim to take a commanding series lead against the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The Nuggets pulled off a last-second comeback that was nothing short of miraculous in Game 1, setting the stage for another barn burner tonight.

Despite starting off the series with a win, it is hard to be optimistic about Denver's prospects in this game. Nikola Jokic had 42 points and 22 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray contributed 22 and 21 points, respectively. That means Jokic had an all-world game while Gordon and Murray both exceeded their scoring expectations, and it still took a complete meltdown from the Thunder for the Nuggets to pull things out of the fire.

Making circumstances even more unideal for Denver is the fact that the majority of the Oklahoma City roster played quite poorly in Game 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and, strangely enough, Alex Caruso were the only two to really pull their weight in the scoring department. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren were mediocre, eliminating major sources of points from the offense. Regardless, the Thunder still should have won the game, and the late-game coaching mistakes that cost them will not be allowed to happen again. Oklahoma City fans have plenty of factors to be positive about.

Spread

Nuggets +11 (-110)

Thunder -10.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Nuggets +436

Thunder -474

Totals

Over 229.5 (-115)

Under 230 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nuggets vs Thunder Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 14-11-1 ATS as underdogs.

The Nuggets are 11-8-1 as road underdogs.

The over is 16-10 in games in which Denver enters as the underdog.

The Thunder went 53-25-4 ATS during the regular season, one of the best records in the NBA.

The Thunder went 29-13-2 ATS as home favorites.

The over is 10-4-1 in games following an Oklahoma City loss.

Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets

No injuries of note.

Oklahoma City Thunder

No injuries of note.

Nuggets vs Thunder Predictions and Picks

Mark Ruelle of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Thunder still owns the second-highest scoring margin in the playoffs heading into game two. They also outscored the Nuggets by 39 points in their two wins over Denver during the regular season. Expect the Thunder's offense to heat up in game two. The Thunder will also adjust on the glass and narrow the rebounding edge that the Nuggets enjoyed in game one. The Thunder will wear down the Nuggets with their depth in game two and knot the series up at a game apiece with a comfortable win. Take the Thunder -11."