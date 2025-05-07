Stars vs Jets Odds, Spread, and Total

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 10: Sam Steel #18 of the Dallas Stars skates the puck against Dylan DeMelo #2 of the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at American Airlines Center on April 10, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars look to take Game 1 on the road in their Western Conference Semifinal series against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Stars just eliminated the Colorado Avalanche in a seven-game series, winning four games to three. It was a back-and-forth matchup, with both teams winning only once on the road. Dallas experienced a bit of everything: two overtime wins, a blowout victory, and a third-period comeback in Game 7 that was capped off by a Mikko Rantanen hat trick. The Stars' wins came through puck luck, comebacks, or lopsided losses.

The Jets just eliminated the St. Louis Blues, also in seven games. Winnipeg jumped out to a 2-0 series lead, and the home team won every game. Like the Stars, the Jets needed a third-period comeback in Game 7 to advance and pulled off a miracle finish. Down 3-1 with two minutes left, Winnipeg made it 3-2 and tied the game with three seconds remaining before completing the comeback in double overtime. The Jets struggled on the road in the series, but they consistently found ways to win at home.

Spread

Stars -1.5 (+220)

Jets +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline

Stars -123

Jets +109

Total

OVER 5.5 (-119)

UNDER 6 (-125)

*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Stars vs Jets Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Dallas' last six games.

Dallas is 4-10 SU in its last 14 games.

Dallas is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Winnipeg.

The total has gone OVER in five of Winnipeg's last five games.

Winnipeg is 12-6 SU in its last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Winnipeg's last eight games against Dallas.

Stars vs Jets Injury Reports

Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson, LW - Day-to-day, game time decision for Game 1.

Miro Heiskanen, D - Injured reserve

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve

Winnipeg Jets

Logan Stanley, D - Day-to-day, Game-time call.

Josh Morrissey, D - Day-to-day, Game decision for Game 1.

Mark Scheifele, C - Day-to-day. Game-time call.

Stars vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Dallas ranks third in scoring, sixth in goals against, and fourth on the penalty kill. Matt Duchene leads the team in assists and points, recording three assists and a minus-six plus/minus in the Colorado series. In that series, Dallas struggled on the road, going 1-2, with the defense declining as the games progressed. While they managed a 2-1 overtime win in Game 3, their other two road games were tough losses. Dallas' scoring is trending upward, and they'll look to improve on both sides of the puck, not just offensively.

Winnipeg ranks fourth in scoring, first in goals against, and first on the power play. Kyle Connor leads the team in goals, assists, and points. In the Blues series, he recorded four goals, eight assists, and a plus-one rating. The Jets won the season series against the Stars three games to one, scoring four goals and allowing one or fewer in each of their wins. Winnipeg's offense has been strong at home and throughout their last playoff series. The Jets are particularly good at starting strong and closing games effectively in the third period.

Best Bet: Winnipeg Moneyline