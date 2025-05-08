Charlotte Knights Team Up With Atrium Health for Yearly Pink Knights Cancer Fundraiser

On May 9, the Charlotte Knights will host their 19th Pink Knights event at Truist Field. The baseball club's fundraiser backs breast cancer programs at Charlotte Radiology of Atrium Health.

Players will wear pink uniforms for this special game. After the final pitch, fans can bid on these game-worn jerseys. The auction list includes a team-signed bat, a custom glove, and a base used during play. The money supports Project PINK, which gives free mammograms and care to women in need.

The night starts with a touching tribute. Nine women who beat breast cancer will stand proud as Knights players hand them pink roses. Then comes a powerful moment in the fourth: a survivor runs the bases, flanked by players in a "Winning Moment" tribute.

Early birds win big, the first thousand fans get pink shirts courtesy of Charlotte Radiology. Pink gear fills the team shop, with sales helping Project PINK. Can't make it? Text "PINK25" to 41444 to pitch in.

The night kicks off with Chris Sears of Charlotte Radiology singing our anthem. During breaks, Atrium Health staff will present their donation to support cancer programs.

Want to join in? Pick up tickets at 324 S. Mint Street's Truist Field office. You can also call 704-274-8282 or check the team's website.