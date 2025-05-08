Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread, and Totals

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 06: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves takes a shot against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 06, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors managed to steal Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals away from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they will look to take a commanding series lead in tonight's Game 2.

Things will look much different for the Warriors in this game. Superstar guard Stephen Curry strained his left hamstring in Game 1, an injury that will sideline him for at least a week. Golden State will look to Jimmy Butler, Buddy Hield, and a variety of other lesser-known scorers to fill the scoring void left by Curry, a big ask against a Timberwolves defense that has been one of the best in the NBA throughout both the regular season and the playoffs. Minnesota's defense did not have trouble handling Luka Doncic and LeBron James, making it likely that the Warriors will struggle mightily on offense.

On the flip side, the Timberwolves have plenty to be optimistic about. Losing at home is never a positive, but the fashion was acceptable. Minnesota was absolutely atrocious from deep, shooting only 17% from beyond the arc. The starting lineup combined to hit a single triple, which came from Anthony Edwards. However, the defense was superb, and the rebounding and effort were both top-notch. Minnesota should rebound well, especially now that it faces a Warriors team that is missing its best player.

Spread

Warriors +10.5 (-104)

Timberwolves -10.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Warriors +417

Timberwolves -479

Totals

Over 201.5 (-106)

Under 201.5 (-106)

*The above data was collected on May 8, 2025 , and may have changed since writing.

Warriors vs Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Warriors went 26-18-2 ATS when playing on the road.

The Warriors went 18-13 ATS as underdogs.

The under is 12-9 when Golden State is a road underdog.

The Timberwolves are 4-2 ATS this postseason.

The Timberwolves are 16-23 ATS as home favorites.

The over is 26-18 in Minnesota's home games.

Warriors vs Timberwolves Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, G — Out.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Rob Dillingham, G — Out.

Warriors vs Timberwolves Predictions and Picks

Douglas Farmer of Covers writes, "It would be easy to say the Minnesota Timberwolves should have no problems with Steph Curry sidelined for a week. It would be easy to say Minnesota cannot possibly shoot 5-of-29 (17%) from deep again. It would be easy to say Draymond Green will not go 4-of-10 from deep again. But that would ignore how often the Timberwolves lost to shorthanded and overmatched opponents this season. That would ignore that the Timberwolves shot 7-of-47 (14.9%) in their clinching game against the Lakers, now abysmal from deep in two games in a row. And that would ignore that Green went 2-of-5 in a Game 4 win last round, also hitting better than 50% of his 3s in three of his final seven regular-season games. Do not assume Minnesota will win easily now that Curry is sidelined for a week. But do assume Minnesota will win. Even the Timberwolves should take the Golden State Warriors seriously without Curry. Game 1 should serve as a wake-up call."