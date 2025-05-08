Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds, Spread, and Total

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 06: Matt Roy #3 of the Washington Capitals and Sean Walker #26 of the Carolina Hurricanes battle for the puck during the third period in Game One of the Second Round in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on May 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes look to win Game 2 on the road and return to Carolina with a 2-0 series lead.

The Hurricanes won Game 1, 2-1 in overtime. Carolina trailed 1-0 in the third period and tied the game midway through the frame. Jaccob Slavin scored the game-winning goal just three minutes into overtime. The Canes could have easily scored three or four goals in this game, as they outshot the Washington Capitals 33-14 and spent a lot of time in the offensive zone. Carolina also outhit Washington 44-31.

The Capitals will need to make things easier for their goalie in Game 2. Logan Thompson was the second star of Game 1, making 31 saves. The defense also blocked 32 shots and disrupted several quality scoring chances from Carolina.

Spread

Hurricanes -1.5 (+195)

Capitals +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -133

Capitals +119

Total

OVER 5.5 (-107)

UNDER 5.5 (-101)

*The above data was collected on May 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last six games.

Carolina is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Carolina is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games against Washington.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Washington's last nine games.

Washington is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Washington's last five games at home.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Mark Jankowski, C - Day-to-day, game-time decision for Game 2.

Jesper Fast, RW - Injured reserve

Washington Capitals

Martin Fehervary, D - Out

Hurricanes vs Capitals Predictions and Picks

Carolina is ranked ninth in scoring, tenth in goals against, and first in penalty kill. The Canes' offense didn't fully show up in Game 1, but their solid defense and perfect penalty kill did. Sebastian Aho leads the team in assists and points; in Game 1, he took a penalty and recorded four shots on net. The Hurricanes got multiple shot attempts from several of their defensemen, which helped drive offensive pressure. Carolina will look to jump-start the power play and capitalize on early quality chances instead of waiting until late in the game to score.

Washington is ranked second in scoring, eighth in goals against, and fifth in penalty kill. Scoring chances were limited for the Caps in Game 1, Logan Thompson played extremely well in the net, and the penalty kill went 3-for-3. Dylan Strome, who leads the team in assists and points, managed just one shot on goal. Many Capitals forwards either struggled to get shots through or had multiple attempts blocked. Washington can take some consolation in holding Carolina to two goals, but it wasn't easy. Game 1 served as a wake-up call, and the Capitals will aim to play with a lead again, take advantage of special teams when needed, and generate more high-quality looks.