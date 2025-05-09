2025 High School Football Schedules Released for Fort Mill Schools

The 2025 varsity football schedules are out for the three Fort Mill schools, setting up fierce battles this fall. Local fans can mark their calendars for three showdowns between Fort Mill High School, Nation Ford High School, and Catawba Ridge High School.

The Yellow Jackets start their campaign against Ballantyne Ridge on August 22. They'll clash with the Copperheads mid-September, then cap off their season in a Halloween night battle with the Falcons.

Starting August 22, the Falcons face Blythewood. Their schedule pits them against Northwestern in September, followed by a mid-October match with the Copperheads. The season wraps up at home against their crosstown rivals on October 31.

The Copperheads hit the field at Chapin for their opener. September brings the Fort Mill matchup, while October features the Nation Ford game. Their final test comes at Clover as October ends.

Cross-border action spices up the non-region schedule. The Copperheads take on South Point, while the Yellow Jackets battle Ballantyne Ridge.

State champs Northwestern start with back-to-back Saturday games. They'll first tackle Charlotte Christian at Memorial Stadium, then square off against Ridge View the next weekend.

Built-in breaks dot the schedule. Mid-October gives Fort Mill a breather, while Nation Ford rests in late September. The Copperheads catch their break as October starts.

September marks the start of crucial regional games. These matches often determine playoff spots and seeding for the postseason rush.