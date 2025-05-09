4 State Champions Set to Battle at Bank of America Stadium in High School Classic

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 09: A view of at Bank of America Stadium during the fourth quarter between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Four top high school football teams will clash at Bank of America Stadium on August 22. The Keep Pounding Classic pits state winners against each other in two back-to-back games.

Starting at 4 p.m., Hough meets South Pointe on the field. West Charlotte faces Grimsley at 8 p.m. A single $8 ticket grants access to both matchups.

"The Carolina Panthers are proud to partner with Belk to kick off the high school football season with two exciting matchups that highlight the important role football plays in bringing communities together," said Kristi Coleman to Panthers.com.

After a flawless 16-0 run and clinching the 4A state title in 2024, Grimsley sits at #16 in Sports Illustrated's national rankings. Their opponents, West Charlotte, return to the field with 21 players from their championship squad that went 13-2.

The early game spotlights exceptional talent in the secondary. "This is a game where you are going to have two of the best defensive backs in the states of North and South Carolina on the same field," said South Pointe coach Bobby Collins to The Charlotte Post.

Now in its third year, the event saw Panthers coach Dave Canales flip the coin that made West Charlotte and Hough the home teams.

"Growing up in Charlotte, the Panthers are the big team," said Hough defensive back Samari Matthews to WCNC. "Being able to play in that stadium is on the bucket list."

For the South Pointe squad, this marks another chance to step onto pro turf. "When you're in Rock Hill, it's just a different place when it comes to football. It's Football City, USA," Collins stated.