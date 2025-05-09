Nashville vs Charlotte Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Andrew Privett #4 of Charlotte FC controls the ball against the Inter Miami during the second half of the game at Chase Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Nashville SC looks to make it two wins in a row as they take on Charlotte FC in this Eastern Conference matchup.

Nashville is 5-2-4 and currently sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Lately, they've alternated between wins and losses, with inconsistent scoring. They typically manage at least one goal or can explode for seven, as they did against Chicago two weeks ago. Defensively, Nashville has recorded six shutouts, but their offense has also been shut out four times in friendlies or regular-season matches.

Charlotte is 6-1-4 and holds fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Like Nashville, they've also been alternating between wins and losses, but their scoring has been trending upward. The offense consistently produces two to three goals per game and has scored at least three goals in half of their friendlies or regular-season matches. Their defense has also posted six shutouts.

Spread

Nashville -0.5 (-118)

Charlotte +0.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Nashville -120

Charlotte +310

Draw +280

Total

OVER 2.75 (-112)

UNDER 2.75 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nashville vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Nashville is 6-5 ATS

Nashville is 4-2 ATS at home

Nashville is 4-2 O/U at home

Charlotte is 7-3-1 ATS

Charlotte is 2-2-1 ATS on the road

Charlotte is 2-3 O/U on the road

Nashville vs Charlotte Injury Reports

Nashville

Tyler Boyd - Knee (Out)

Maximus Ekk - Knee (Out)

Julian Gaines - Thigh (Out)

Walker Zimmerman - Head (Out)

Charlotte

Nimfasha Berchimas – Foot (Out)

Nathan Byrne - Neck (Out)

Brandon Cambridge – Thigh (Out)

Souleyman Doumbia - Hamstring (Out)

Jahlane Forbes – Thigh (Out)

Pep Biel - Hamstring (Questionable)

Nashville vs Charlotte Predictions and Picks

Nashville is tied for sixth in goals scored, tied for fifth in goal differential, and ranks 15th in goals conceded. Sam Surridge leads the team with six goals. In their last match, Nashville defeated Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0. They outshot them 15-3 and held 73% of possession. Josh Bauer scored the lone goal in the 18th minute. While their passing accuracy was strong, Nashville needs to improve their shot accuracy, as only three of their 15 shots were on target. With that much possession, they should have won by two or three goals.

Charlotte is tied for eighth in goals scored, tied for fifth in goal differential, and tied for seventh in goals conceded. Pep Biel, Liel Abada, and Wilfried Zaha each lead the team with three goals. In their most recent match, Charlotte defeated North Carolina FC 4-1. The game went to extra time and Charlotte scored first, North Carolina equalized a minute later, but Charlotte then netted three goals in a 16-minute span. They outshot North Carolina 19-10, with nearly half of those shots on target, and held 68% possession. This was a strong bounce-back performance for Charlotte defensively, and the offense has been trending upward over the past few games.

Best Bet: Charlotte Moneyline