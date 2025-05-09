Nashville vs Charlotte Odds, Spread, and Total
Nashville SC looks to make it two wins in a row as they take on Charlotte FC in this Eastern Conference matchup.
Nashville is 5-2-4 and currently sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. Lately, they've alternated between wins and losses, with inconsistent scoring. They typically manage at least one goal or can explode for seven, as they did against Chicago two weeks ago. Defensively, Nashville has recorded six shutouts, but their offense has also been shut out four times in friendlies or regular-season matches.
Charlotte is 6-1-4 and holds fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Like Nashville, they've also been alternating between wins and losses, but their scoring has been trending upward. The offense consistently produces two to three goals per game and has scored at least three goals in half of their friendlies or regular-season matches. Their defense has also posted six shutouts.
Spread
- Nashville -0.5 (-118)
- Charlotte +0.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Nashville -120
- Charlotte +310
- Draw +280
Total
- OVER 2.75 (-112)
- UNDER 2.75 (-108)
*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Nashville vs Charlotte Betting Trends
- Nashville is 6-5 ATS
- Nashville is 4-2 ATS at home
- Nashville is 4-2 O/U at home
- Charlotte is 7-3-1 ATS
- Charlotte is 2-2-1 ATS on the road
- Charlotte is 2-3 O/U on the road
Nashville vs Charlotte Injury Reports
Nashville
- Tyler Boyd - Knee (Out)
- Maximus Ekk - Knee (Out)
- Julian Gaines - Thigh (Out)
- Walker Zimmerman - Head (Out)
Charlotte
- Nimfasha Berchimas – Foot (Out)
- Nathan Byrne - Neck (Out)
- Brandon Cambridge – Thigh (Out)
- Souleyman Doumbia - Hamstring (Out)
- Jahlane Forbes – Thigh (Out)
- Pep Biel - Hamstring (Questionable)
Nashville vs Charlotte Predictions and Picks
Nashville is tied for sixth in goals scored, tied for fifth in goal differential, and ranks 15th in goals conceded. Sam Surridge leads the team with six goals. In their last match, Nashville defeated Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0. They outshot them 15-3 and held 73% of possession. Josh Bauer scored the lone goal in the 18th minute. While their passing accuracy was strong, Nashville needs to improve their shot accuracy, as only three of their 15 shots were on target. With that much possession, they should have won by two or three goals.
Charlotte is tied for eighth in goals scored, tied for fifth in goal differential, and tied for seventh in goals conceded. Pep Biel, Liel Abada, and Wilfried Zaha each lead the team with three goals. In their most recent match, Charlotte defeated North Carolina FC 4-1. The game went to extra time and Charlotte scored first, North Carolina equalized a minute later, but Charlotte then netted three goals in a 16-minute span. They outshot North Carolina 19-10, with nearly half of those shots on target, and held 68% possession. This was a strong bounce-back performance for Charlotte defensively, and the offense has been trending upward over the past few games.
Best Bet: Charlotte Moneyline
Both of these teams have similar rankings, but Charlotte has the edge on defense. Charlotte is 1-0-1 against Nashville, including their friendly matchup. Even though Nashville has won three games in a row, Charlotte's offense is trending upward, and a few of their recent wins have been shutouts.