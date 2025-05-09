Stars vs Jets Odds, Spread, and Total

WINNIPEG, CANADA – MAY 7: Gabriel Vilardi #13 of the Winnipeg Jets jams at a loose puck in the crease against the Dallas Stars during the third period of Game One of the Second Round in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre on May 7, 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Bartlett/Getty Images)

The Dallas Stars look to win Game 2 on the road and take a 2-0 series lead back to Dallas.

The Stars won Game 1, 3-2. After a scoreless first period, the Winnipeg Jets scored the opening goal in the second. Dallas responded with the next three goals and entered the third period up 3-2. The Stars were outshot 31-24 and outhit 46-24. They went 1-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Mikko Rantanen scored all three goals for Dallas and was named the first star of the game.

The Jets had a solid effort in Game 1 but couldn't capitalize after scoring the game's first goal. Winnipeg played a physical game and had four power-play opportunities but came up short. Mark Scheifele had a strong performance and was named the second star. He scored one goal on seven shots and was consistently pressuring the Dallas defense. However, Stars goalie Jake Oettinger was sharp in the net, making 29 saves and earning third-star honors.

Spread

Stars +1.5 (-245)

Jets -1.5 (+213)

Moneyline

Stars +116

Jets -125

Total

OVER 5.5 (-119)

UNDER 5.5 (+104)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Stars vs Jets Betting Trends

Dallas is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

Dallas is 2-4 SU in its last six games against Winnipeg.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Dallas' last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of Winnipeg's last six games.

Winnipeg is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Winnipeg's last nine games against Dallas.

Stars vs Jets Injury Reports

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen, D - Injured reserve

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured reserve

Winnipeg Jets

Josh Morrissey, D - Day-to-day

Logan Stanley, D - Day-to-day

Stars vs Jets Predictions and Picks

Dallas is ranked third in scoring, sixth in goals against, and fourth in penalty kill. That strong defensive ranking showed in Game 1, with two shutout periods and a perfect performance on the penalty kill. Matt Duchene leads the team in assists and points. In Game 1, he recorded an assist, one shot on net, and a negative plus/minus. Four of the Stars' five playoff wins have come when the defense allowed two goals or fewer.

Winnipeg is ranked fourth in scoring, first in goals against, and first on the power play. In Game 1, the offense underperformed, the defense held up reasonably well, but the power play failed to convert. Kyle Connor leads the team in goals, assists, and points. He had three shots on net and two hits in Game 1. Throughout this playoff run, the Jets' wins have come from strong first periods and consistent scoring. Even when trailing, Winnipeg has often finished games strong in the third period. However, in Game 1, the power play came up short despite multiple opportunities. The Jets will aim to score early in Game 2 and improve their special teams performance.