Capitals vs Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Total

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 10: Logan Thompson #48 of the Washington Capitals gives up a goal to Jack Roslovic (not pictured) #96 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on May 10, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals look to even the series at two games apiece and reclaim home-ice advantage against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Washington lost Game 3, 4-0. After a scoreless first period, the Capitals gave up two goals in both the second and third periods. Washington was outshot 28-21 and outhit 47-43. Special teams were a key factor in this game, as the Caps went 0-for-2 on the power play while Carolina went 2-for-2. Washington spent much of the game in its zone and had to block a number of quality scoring chances from the Hurricanes.

Carolina is looking to take a 3-1 series lead over the top-seeded Capitals and put them on the brink of elimination. The Hurricanes played a solid Game 3 and executed their brand of hockey, focusing on early defense, mixing in physical play, and gradually building a lead. Carolina got contributions from its depth scorers, excelled on special teams, and Frederik Andersen earned first-star honors with 21 saves.

Spread

Capitals +1.5 (-135)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+117)

Moneyline

Capitals +204

Hurricanes -227

Total

OVER 5.5 (+101)

UNDER 5.5 (-117)

*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Capitals vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Washington's last five games.

Washington is 5-10 SU in its last 15 games against Carolina.

Washington is 2-6 SU in its last eight games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Carolina's last eight games.

Carolina is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Carolina's last six games against Washington.

Capitals vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Washington Capitals

Martin Fehervary, D - Out

Carolina Hurricanes

Mark Jankowski, C - Day-to-day

Jesper Fast, RW - Injured reserve

Capitals vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

The Capitals are ranked second in scoring, tied for eighth in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and fifth on the penalty kill. These rankings didn't translate in Game 3, as the offense has struggled to find consistency in this series, averaging just 1.3 goals per game. Dylan Strome leads the team in assists and points, but he has been limited to one shot per game and only one assist in the series. Washington needs to balance the zone time, play with a lead, and focus on the little things to even the series.

The Hurricanes are ranked ninth in scoring, tenth in goals against, 25th on the power play, and first in penalty killing. Carolina leaned into these strengths in Game 3, and their power play connected multiple times. Sebastian Aho leads the team in assists and points; he has one assist in the series and an even plus/minus rating. In their wins this series, the Hurricanes have emphasized defense and shown the ability to score in key moments, especially in the third period. Carolina will look to maintain their depth scoring and continue getting strong goaltending from Andersen.