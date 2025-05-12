Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Buddy Hield #7 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tonight's betting lines on the Golden State Warriors, set to face the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 at 10 p.m. Eastern Time, are accurately tuned to the Warriors' injury woes. What's interesting about Oakland's bold two-to-one underdog odds is that for the first time this NBA postseason, the scientific predictions of Las Vegas are telling the same story that the league's fans are telling.

Yes, the Minnesota Timberwolves have an edge with Stephen Curry of Golden State sidelined. But no one should count the Warriors out. Game 3's five-point winning outcome for Minnesota followed four frames of breathless scoring runs for both teams, and more critically, an Oakland bench that outshone expectations.

Jimmy "Buckets" Butler isn't the only Golden State cager who's sinking more buckets in Curry's absence. Analysts still think that the home team's zone defense is more impressive than its refashioned offense, however, helping to create Game 4's tiny total-points line that opened at the curious number of 200.

Spread

Warriors +5.5 (-114)

Timberwolves -5 (-115)

Moneyline

Warriors +184

Timberwolves -202

Total

OVER 200 (-110)

UNDER 200.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Trends

Totals have gone under in 10 of the Warriors' last 14 games.

Minnesota is 1-5 ATS in its last six games against Golden State.

The Timberwolves are 4-1 in their last five games against the Warriors.

Golden State is 2-6 ATS in the Warriors' last eight home games.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors

Point guard Stephen Curry is out until at least May 18 with a hamstring strain.

Minnesota Timberwolves

None

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predictions and Picks

Good basketball clubs don't acquire stars. They create them. Golden State has a youngster coming on strong at the perfect time to make up for the loss of its iconic playmaker, albeit one who is well-seasoned for a 22-year-old pro athlete. Bench forward Jonathan Kuminga nearly led the Warriors with 30 points in Game 3, making history as the NBA's first substitute to reach the 30-point mark in a playoff contest.

Kuminga was outstanding on both sides of the floor and stayed calm enough to go five-of-six from the foul stripe despite playing an unusual number of minutes for HC Steve Kerr. "Kuminga has (had) very strong performances in back-to-back games with Curry sidelined, dropping a combined 48 points and 11 rebounds over that span," says Sports Illustrated's Logan Struck of Oakland's new standout.