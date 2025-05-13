Free Transit Service for PGA Ticket Holders at 2025 Quail Hollow Championship

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND – AUGUST 27: A general view of a PGA pin flag during day one of the Scottish PGA Championship at Dalmahoy Golf & Country Club on August 27, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Kenny Smith/Getty Images)

Starting this week, PGA Championship ticket holders can ride Charlotte's transit system at no cost. This marks the return of major golf to Quail Hollow Club after an eight-year break.

The Blue Line will boost its train runs between I-485 and Uptown Charlotte during the event. Quick shuttle rides will zip fans straight from Sharon Road West station to the course gates in minutes.

Want free transit? Just flash your PGA ticket on your phone. This works on all trains and buses throughout championship week.

The Sharon Road West lot will shut down for six days due to heavy crowds. Transit planners point riders to other spots across the city.

Drivers from southern areas can use three main lots: I-485/South Boulevard, Arrowood, or Archdale. North side visitors have options at Woodlawn, Sugar Creek, and Old Concord Road.

Those near the university district can pick between University City Boulevard and JW Clay lots. Tyvola Station stands ready as another choice.

This major golf event returns to Charlotte's premier course after a long wait. Back in 2017, Justin Thomas clinched his victory on these same greens.

By pushing for public transit use, city planners aim to cut down street congestion near the course. The free rides should make it easier for everyone to get around.

Trains will run more often than usual. This change helps handle the surge of golf fans heading to and from the tournament.