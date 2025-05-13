Pacers vs Cavaliers Odds, Spread, and Total

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 11: Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball while being guarded by Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers are one win away from eliminating the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers won Game 4, 129–109. This game was essentially over by halftime, as Indiana led 80–39 at the break. They shot 52% from the field, made 15 threes, and dominated points in the paint, 58–32. Indiana committed just 10 turnovers and had seven players score in double figures. It was another offensive clinic, with Pascal Siakam leading the way with 21 points. The Pacers are 2–0 on the road in this series and will need another near-perfect performance to close out the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers now face elimination at home and are likely stunned to be in this position. Had they not blown a couple of big leads in Game 2, the series could easily be tied 2–2. Cleveland managed to slow Indiana's shooting efficiency slightly in Game 3, but they still lost the field goal percentage battle 43% to 42%. The Cavs are getting some depth scoring and have been solid from three, but if they can't match the Pacers' offensive efficiency, they'll need to rely on defense, just as they did in their lone win of the series.

Spread

Pacers +7.5 (-103)

Cavaliers -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pacers +260

Cavaliers -284

Total

Over 229.5 (-110)

229.5 (-110) Under 230 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Betting Trends

Indiana is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in five of Indiana's last six games.

Indiana is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone over in four of Cleveland's last five games.

Cleveland is 13-7 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone over in four of Cleveland's last five games against Indiana.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Jackson, SF — Out.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell, SG — Day-to-day. Questionable for Game 5.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

Indiana ranks seventh in scoring, 17th in defense, and 12th in point differential. Obi Toppin leads the team in field goal percentage, and in each of Indiana's wins this series, he has shot over 50%. The Pacers have scored at least 120 points in all their victories and have shot over 50% from the field. They haven't allowed the Cavs to build sustained momentum, and even when Cleveland went on runs, Indiana responded with strong finishes. The only area the Pacers could improve is getting to the free-throw line more consistently.

Cleveland ranks first in scoring, 12th in defense, and second in point differential. Donovan Mitchell leads the team in points per game and has done everything he can to carry the Cavs' offense in this series. He's scored at least 30 points in three of the four games, nearly reaching 50 in one of them. Despite his efforts, the team has yet to shoot in the high 40s percentage-wise from the field. They were dominated in points in the paint in Game 4 and committed 22 turnovers. Efficiency is lacking on both ends of the floor, and time is running out. To make matters worse, Mitchell is questionable for Game 5, and it's partly due to the heavy scoring load he's carried.

Best Bet: Over