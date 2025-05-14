Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 5: Nathan Harriel #26 of Philadelphia Union passes the ball against Duncan McGuire #13 of Orlando City during the second half at Subaru Park on April 5, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Charlotte and Orlando are in the pack in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, but each club has done very cool things in recent weeks. Charlotte FC produced an April hot streak that featured five wins in six appearances, dumping ice on San Diego FC's upstart momentum in the process. Orlando's exploits have included a historic league shut-out streak and a 5-0 tournament romp over the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The two scrappy teams meet in Orlando for a kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time tonight. Each side needs to make hay while the sun shines, even in the rainy southeast. Orlando SC has bouts against Inter Miami and Portland to come soon. Charlotte will face Columbus and Philadelphia before the summer solstice.

The odds are lopsided in favor of Orlando. MLS forecasters are looking at Charlotte's long injury list, doubting that the Crown snaps out of its current three-game skid versus a confident back line.

Spread

Charlotte FC +0.5 (-102)

Orlando City SC -0.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC +300

Orlando City SC -120

Draw +290

Total

Over 2.75 (-112)

Under 2.75 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC Betting Trends

Charlotte FC has dropped its last three consecutive league matches.

Charlotte is 0-4-2 against Orlando City in the last six head-to-head meetings.

Orlando City SC is on a 10 match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Orlando hasn't lost at home since falling to Philadelphia on February 22.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring pull.

Defender Jahlane Forbes is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Pep Biel is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Forward Tyger Smalls is questionable with a knee injury.

Orlando City SC

Midfielder Favian Loyola is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is questionable with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is questionable with a lower leg injury.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City SC Predictions and Picks

Orlando's tackling took a sudden sloppy turn last weekend when the Lions and Revolution tied 3-3. It took a hat trick from the attacking midfielder Martín Ojeda to keep pace with New England, not a team that's known for Barca-level offense. Why is Charlotte considered a get-well opponent for Orlando's backs?

Popular action on over-total-goals bets is a clue that while Orlando's defense can be pierced, the Lions should be able to grind out a lead by halftime. Adeyeye Oluwapelumi of Sports Mole points out that Charlotte's declining form and injury woes make for a destructive duo: "(The Crown's) defensive vulnerabilities have been especially costly … (manager Dean) Smith's squad is threadbare."