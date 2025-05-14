NASCAR Drivers Pay Tribute to Military Members at Coca-Cola 600 With Names on Windshields

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 26: A general view of th track during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Race cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway will display fallen service members' names on their windshields during the Memorial Day weekend Coca-Cola 600. Each vehicle in the race takes part in NASCAR's 600 Miles of Remembrance program.

"It is very important to not only myself, but everybody in the NASCAR community, to be able to represent our men and women in the military," said Noah Gragson to WCCB Charlotte.

In 2024, MAJ Thomas Kennedy's name graced Christopher Bell's No. 20 car. Military families visit the track each year, meeting with drivers and watching their loved ones' names speed past on the track.

Justin Haley spoke about the impact. "It's awesome to bring their families out each and every year and share their experience and the emotion and everything that goes with it," Haley said.

The tribute adds extra motivation, according to Ty Dillon. "When you're honoring somebody else in your car, there's another sense of pride in getting the job done for them," Dillon said.

Drivers build strong bonds with the military families. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. put it simply: "Being able to meet the families that come to the racetrack, host them, let them know we appreciate the sacrifice that they gave as a family to our country."

The tribute changes race day's meaning for Alex Bowman. "Having somebody's name on your car like that means a lot. A lot of times, the family is there, or you get to meet the family, or at least talk to the family before the race and it just kind of brings things into perspective," Bowman said.

Carson Hocevar shared his thoughts on family reactions: "Being able to bring in the family and see them care so much, just to see their name on the car that we drive every single day, them to come into our world and be appreciative, it means a lot to me."