Warriors vs Timberwolves Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball against Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors look to steal Game 5 on the road and keep their season alive.

The Warriors lost Game 4, 117-110. Golden State held a two-point lead at halftime but lost the third quarter 39-17. Anthony Edwards went on a scoring run midway through the third, and the Dubs never responded. The Warriors shot 43% from the field and were outscored in made threes, 16-8. This team has looked lost without Steph Curry and couldn't manage even one win without him to at least extend the series and possibly get him back.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made these wins look easy against the Curry-less Warriors. They struggled with poor shooting in the first two games at home, but they clearly found their rhythm in Games 3 and 4. On the road, they had some slow first halves, but their shooting efficiency picked up after the break, and they gradually took control. Edwards and Julius Randle have led the way in the last two wins.

Spread

Warriors +11 (-110)

Timberwolves -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Warriors +422

Timberwolves -490

Total

OVER 203 (-107)

UNDER 203 (-107)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Warriors vs Timberwolves Betting Trends

Golden State is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Golden State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against Minnesota.

Golden State is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games against Minnesota.

Minnesota is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Minnesota's last 15 games.

Minnesota is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

Warriors vs Timberwolves Injury Reports

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, PG - Out. His hamstring will be looked before Game 5.

Minnesota Timberwolves

None

Warriors vs Timberwolves Predictions and Picks

Golden State ranks 17th in scoring, 8th in defense, and 10th in point differential. The team's scoring and offensive flow have taken a major hit since Curry's injury. They've failed to score 100 points in three of the four games. Jimmy Butler was nowhere to be seen in Game 4, and they need “Playoff Jimmy” to show up in Game 5. Jonathan Kuminga has definitely stepped up in the last two games, but the Dubs still need a third scorer, someone who can slow down Edwards or Randle, and a reduction in turnovers.

Minnesota ranks 14th in scoring, 5th in defense, and 4th in point differential. Edwards leads the team in points per game and has scored at least 30 in the last two outings. The Warriors have had no answer for him and couldn't slow down Randle from anywhere on the floor. The Timberwolves have controlled the series with ease; even when they've let the Warriors hang around, they've known they could flip the switch at any moment, and Curry's 30 points and playmaking won't be there to counter. Minnesota will look to put Game 5 away early, as they did in Game 2.

Best Bet: Golden State Spread