Warriors vs Timberwolves Odds, Spread, and Total
The Golden State Warriors look to steal Game 5 on the road and keep their season alive. The Warriors lost Game 4, 117-110. Golden State held a two-point lead at…
The Warriors lost Game 4, 117-110. Golden State held a two-point lead at halftime but lost the third quarter 39-17. Anthony Edwards went on a scoring run midway through the third, and the Dubs never responded. The Warriors shot 43% from the field and were outscored in made threes, 16-8. This team has looked lost without Steph Curry and couldn't manage even one win without him to at least extend the series and possibly get him back.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have made these wins look easy against the Curry-less Warriors. They struggled with poor shooting in the first two games at home, but they clearly found their rhythm in Games 3 and 4. On the road, they had some slow first halves, but their shooting efficiency picked up after the break, and they gradually took control. Edwards and Julius Randle have led the way in the last two wins.
Spread
- Warriors +11 (-110)
- Timberwolves -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors +422
- Timberwolves -490
Total
- OVER 203 (-107)
- UNDER 203 (-107)
*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Warriors vs Timberwolves Betting Trends
- Golden State is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.
- Golden State is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games against Minnesota.
- Golden State is 4-8 SU in its last 12 games against Minnesota.
- Minnesota is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Minnesota's last 15 games.
- Minnesota is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.
Warriors vs Timberwolves Injury Reports
Golden State Warriors
- Stephen Curry, PG - Out. His hamstring will be looked before Game 5.
Minnesota Timberwolves
- None
Warriors vs Timberwolves Predictions and Picks
Golden State ranks 17th in scoring, 8th in defense, and 10th in point differential. The team's scoring and offensive flow have taken a major hit since Curry's injury. They've failed to score 100 points in three of the four games. Jimmy Butler was nowhere to be seen in Game 4, and they need “Playoff Jimmy” to show up in Game 5. Jonathan Kuminga has definitely stepped up in the last two games, but the Dubs still need a third scorer, someone who can slow down Edwards or Randle, and a reduction in turnovers.
Minnesota ranks 14th in scoring, 5th in defense, and 4th in point differential. Edwards leads the team in points per game and has scored at least 30 in the last two outings. The Warriors have had no answer for him and couldn't slow down Randle from anywhere on the floor. The Timberwolves have controlled the series with ease; even when they've let the Warriors hang around, they've known they could flip the switch at any moment, and Curry's 30 points and playmaking won't be there to counter. Minnesota will look to put Game 5 away early, as they did in Game 2.
Best Bet: Golden State Spread
Even though the Timberwolves have found their shooting rhythm in the last two games, they still go through stretches of high turnovers and scoring slumps. It happened in Game 1, and they lost. It happened again in Game 2, when a 20-plus point lead was trimmed down to seven. Minnesota should have no reason to lose this game, but the Warriors always find a way to make things interesting. Butler is likely to bounce back from his poor showing in Game 4. Draymond Green will play more aggressive defense, and maybe a Dubs bench player will step up with a legacy performance.