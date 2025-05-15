Carolina Panthers Release 2025-2026 Football Schedule

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 22: Fans of the Carolina Panthers cheer players leaving the field after the Panthers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22 at Allegiant Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Are you ready for football season? Well, we're gearing up for the Carolina Panthers and all they have to offer this season. The National Football League (NFL) released its schedule for the upcoming season. Who will the Carolina Panthers take on this year? Which home games will you be attending? Who is making their way to Bank of America Stadium?

Look no further. Check out the full 2025-2026 Carolina Panthers football schedule below. Tickets are available here for purchase. See you later!

The Carolina Panthers will travel for the first two weeks and have their home opener in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. The home opener will take place on September 21.