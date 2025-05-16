Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire: Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Ashley Westwood #8 of Charlotte FC controls the ball against the Inter Miami during the second half of the game at Chase Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The early success of new MLS clubs like St. Louis and San Diego comes with an inexorable let-down. When will the lineup finally look weak? For the latter newcomers from SoCal, it happened when Charlotte FC defeated San Diego FC 3-0 on April 19. Analysts just didn't know it at the time. Since then, the Crown has slipped in quality almost as badly as a rookie franchise might, dropping 12 MLS points in a row. A team that would lose 3-0 to Charlotte this spring has taken a pratfall that other clubs can avoid.

The Crown will try to turn things around on an MLS home stand, beginning this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time when the Chicago Fire visits Bank of America Stadium. Chicago comes into the match on its own pleasing turnaround, snapping back from a five-goal loss to Nashville to earn four points from league games against visiting Orlando and Atlanta, while stomping Detroit City F.C. 4-0 in the U.S. Open Cup.

Saturday's oddsmakers think Charlotte will flourish back on its home grounds. Or, do the favorable odds for Carolina's boys tell us that Chicago's trend is considered a mirage?

Spread

Charlotte FC -0.5 (-102)

Chicago Fire +0.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC -105

Chicago Fire +250

Draw +295

Total

Over 3 (-118)

Under 3 (-102)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Trends

Charlotte FC has dropped its last four consecutive league matches.

Totals have gone over in four straight Charlotte F.C. games across competitions.

Charlotte F.C. has defeated the Chicago Fire in five straight matchups.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring pull.

Defender Jahlane Forbes is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Tyger Smalls is questionable with a knee injury.

Chicago Fire

None

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Predictions and Picks

It's strange to see an MLS side with no injuries in a year that's been full of them so far. Chicago's terrific team-wide health is a clue to how the Fire avoided a longer downturn after the 7-2 humiliation from Music City. The mystery is why an intact, improving lineup is still a (+250) underdog versus a struggling side.

MLS pundits think the Fire burns least on defense, with betting totals of three whole goals making it look like Chicago is a "get well" type of opponent for Charlotte's strikers. That might not be very accurate. Chicago snapped its winless streak at Soldier Field in the 2-1 win over The Five Stripes. As Joe Chatz chatted on On Tap Sports Net afterward, "The Fire were the stronger offensive side throughout."