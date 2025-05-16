USA vs Germany: IIHF Worlds Odds, Spread, and Total

BUFFALO, NY – DECEMBER 31: The IIHF logo on the corner boards before the 2011 IIHF World U20 Championship game between Slovakia and Finland on December 31, 2010 at HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

What in the world is wrong with Team USA at the World Championship? Things began with a star-studded recruiting period, a good training camp overseas, and two consecutive shut-out wins in Group Stage. Then the wheels fell off. The U.S. was outclassed by Switzerland in a 3-0 loss, followed by blowing a prohibitive mid-game lead to the Polar Bears of Norway, needing an overtime goal from Tage Thompson to win 6-5.

Thompson's squad may have gotten overconfident. Or, perhaps the Team USA roster snuck away for a road trip to Amsterdam, and everything went downhill from there. Both have been known to happen at the unpredictable IIHF Worlds, from which USA Hockey's struggles are one of 2025's leading headlines.

Not unlike Team Canada in 2021's Group Stage, the United States has patted itself on the back, partied itself into a corner, and left a pair of the NHL's starting goalies marooned in the crease. Every game is now a must-win for the Stars & Stripes, starting with USA vs Germany at 6:20 a.m. EST this Saturday.

Spread

USA -1.5 (-132)

Germany +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

USA -400

Germany +300

Total

Over 5.5 (-128)

Under 5.5 (+104)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Germany Betting Trends

Team USA is 1-3 ATS at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Totals have gone over in four of Team Germany's last five games.

Germany has never finished higher than fourth in the IIHF Worlds Group Stage.

USA vs Germany Injury Reports

USA

None.

Germany

Left winger Lukas Reichel is out of the 2025 IIHF Worlds with a wrist injury.

USA vs Germany Predictions and Picks

Germany comes into Saturday's game with problems of its own. It's no shocker that things were going just fine for Trager der Adler until Tim Stutzle's squad had to play Switzerland. Stutzle was marred by a cut from a high stick in an eventual 5-1 win for the Swiss that knocked Germany off the Group B lead.

Team Germany plays a similar style to Switzerland and Czechia, yet Thursday's blowout loss makes the German lineup look like the weakest of the trio. Germany's blue line, often the stubbornest of units at the Worlds, gave up four goals to former Colorado Avalanche playmaker Sven Andrighetto of the Swiss team. International Ice Hockey Federation blogger Andy Potts pointed out that Andrighetto's natural hat trick in midgame was the first "since David Pastrnak for Czechia in 2022." Pasta's feat came in a loose shootout with Team USA for bronze medals. Germany versus Switzerland is supposed to be tighter on defense.