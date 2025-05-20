Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Total

TORONTO, CANADA – MAY 18: Brad Marchand #63 of the Florida Panthers takes a hit in the back from Scott Laughton #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 18, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers look to steal Game 1 on the road and gain home-ice advantage in their Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers are aiming to return to the Final for the third straight season. In the playoffs, they defeated the rival Tampa Bay Lightning in five games and just edged out the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game series. Over the last four games, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has come alive, allowing two goals or fewer in each contest.

The Hurricanes made the first two rounds of the playoffs look easy. Carolina dispatched the New Jersey Devils in five games and then cruised past the high-powered Washington Capitals by the same margin. The Canes have emphasized defense and physicality, gradually building leads throughout games. They are a perfect 5-0 on home ice in the postseason and have allowed two goals or fewer in three consecutive games.

Spread

Panthers +1.5 (-245)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline

Panthers +109

Hurricanes -121

Total

Over 5.5 (+117)

5.5 (+117) Under 5.5 (-128)

*The above data was collected on May 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone over in eight of Florida's last 10 games.

Florida is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Florida is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games against Carolina.

The total has gone under in four of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone under in four of Carolina's last five games against Florida.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

None.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jalen Chatfield, D — Day-to-day.

Mark Jankowski, C — Day-to-day.

Jesper Fast, RW — Injured reserve.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

Florida is ranked 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals, assists, and points. In the games where he recorded points during the Maple Leafs series, the Panthers came out on top. Florida won the regular season series against the Hurricanes two games to one, with both wins being high-scoring affairs decided by at least three goals. The Panthers' offense is trending upward, Bobrovsky is playing with confidence, and they have the edge on the power play.

Carolina is ranked ninth in scoring, 10th in goals against, 25th on the power play, and first on the penalty kill. Seth Jarvis leads the team in goals and has recorded at least one point in four straight games. The Hurricanes' offense was inconsistent in their last series, but this team doesn't need to score much to win. All they need is a small lead because Carolina excels in critical moments, such as delivering key penalty kills. It also helps that most of their playoff home wins have been dominant performances.

Best Bet: Under