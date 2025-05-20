Timberwolves vs Thunder Odds, Spread, and Total

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 14: Mike Conley #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts during the second quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center on May 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to steal Game 1 on the road in their Western Conference Final matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Timberwolves made the first two rounds of the playoffs look easy. In Round 1, they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers four games to one, and in Round 2, they beat the Golden State Warriors by the same margin. Minnesota took advantage of a banged-up Lakers team and a Warriors squad missing Stephen Curry. Their defense played well in both series, and the offense was effective at going on scoring runs at key moments. The Timberwolves have depth scoring and size, but still need to take better care of the ball.

The No. 1-seeded Thunder are looking to protect home court and continue their high-scoring trend. In Round 1, OKC swept the Memphis Grizzlies with ease. In Round 2, they had a back-and-forth seven-game series win over the Denver Nuggets. In both series, the Thunder had a mix of blowout wins and close victories. OKC is 5-1 at home in the playoffs and has also put together some strong defensive performances.

Spread

Timberwolves +7.5 (-105)

Thunder -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Timberwolves +257

Thunder -284

Total

Over 216.5 (-110)

216.5 (-110) Under 217 (-106)

*The above data was collected on May 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Betting Trends

Minnesota is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

Minnesota is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City is 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

Oklahoma City is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games.

Oklahoma City is 6-1 SU in its last seven games at home.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves

None.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Topic, G — Out.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is ranked 14th in scoring, fifth in defense, and fourth in point differential. Anthony Edwards leads the team in points per game and scored at least 20 points in every game of the Warriors series. Edwards' field goal efficiency also improved as the series progressed. Julius Randle had a strong series against Golden State as well. The Timberwolves showed solid depth scoring in several games and got contributions from multiple players beyond the arc. However, they need to be cautious about their scoring droughts, as they had multiple games with over 20 turnovers against the Warriors.

Oklahoma City is ranked fourth in scoring, third in defense, and first in point differential. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in points per game, assists, and field goal percentage. In the Denver series, he scored at least 31 points in five of the seven games. His shooting efficiency surged in the final three games, including 68% and 63% in the last two. OKC faced challenges in the Denver series but responded well. The Thunder took care of business in Game 7 at home, winning all the key categories except rebounding. Oklahoma City will be ready to turn Minnesota's turnovers into points, just as they did against Denver.

Best Bet: Oklahoma City Spread