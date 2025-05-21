Charlotte FC vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MAY 14: Iván Angulo #77 of Orlando City and Adilson Malanda #29 of Charlotte FC battle for possession in the second half of a game at Inter&Co Stadium on May 14, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Las Vegas thinks tonight's 7:30 p.m. EST meeting in the U.S. Open Cup will awaken Charlotte FC and DC United's offense. While the O/U line looks ordinary, the pricey odds next to the high side of a standard total predict that deep down, Charlotte and DC remain soccer teams who run fast and try to score.

You wouldn't blame Sin City for predicting a scoreless draw in DC and visiting Charlotte's Round of 16 tilt. Each MLS brand has hit a frigid spell as the spring gets warmer. Charlotte is stuck scoring just one goal per game as a streak of five straight MLS defeats threatens to go on. DC United's scoring slump is far worse, including three straight opposing clean sheets in league play coming into tonight's kickoffs.

Even the U.S. Open Cup success has been dicey. Charlotte played 96 minutes of 0-0 football with the Round of 32's challenger, North Carolina FC, finally scoring like crazy in extra time to advance on a 4-1 triumph. DC United needed 95:00 before Jacob Murrell scored last round's winner versus Charleston.

Spread

Charlotte FC 0.0 (-120)

DC United 0.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC +150

DC United +165

Draw +230

Total

Over 2.5 (-115)

Under 2.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in five straight Charlotte FC games across competitions.

Charlotte has lost five straight matches against Major League Soccer opponents.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring pull.

Defender Jahlane Forbes is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Tyger Smalls is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Idan Toklomati is questionable with a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina is questionable for undisclosed reasons.

DC United

Defender Lukas McNaughton is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Christian Benteke is out with an ankle injury.

Forward João Peglow is questionable with a thigh injury.

Forward Dominique Badji is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Kristian Fletcher is questionable with an ankle injury.

Charlotte FC vs DC United Predictions and Picks

If there's a belief that tonight's match will manufacture three-plus goals, it would have to be based on Charlotte's injuries on the back line. GK Kristijan Kahlina is either going through a personal issue or a nagging set of undisclosed ailments, adding to a list of four wounded anchors for The Crown.

Kahlina played against Chicago on Saturday but allowed four goals. "Questions have emerged around his sharpness," writes Bruno Lopez of Soy Futbol via MSN about 2024's MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.