Kevin Durant Shuts Down Fan’s Plea To Join Hornets

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 21: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns gestures to the crowd after a defensive stop during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at PHX Arena on March 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

NBA star Durant fired back at a Hornets fan on social media. "Stop beggin. You are a grown man," he wrote on X.com.

The fan tried to pitch Charlotte by bringing up Brooklyn's failed team-up. Durant's quick dismissal showed the gap between what the Hornets want and what the star needs to win more titles.

With just 19 wins last year and no playoff games since 2016, the Hornets don't match what Durant wants. At 36, the star player aims to win more championships, not rebuild a struggling team.

"You see the other tournaments around the world, they don't count toward your domestic league. It's its own league entirely," said Mazzulla to the Bleacher Report.

Word spreads that Durant might leave Phoenix after their tough season. His deal lets him pick his next team, with free agency possible in 2026. The Suns missed the playoffs, sparking talk about changes.

Jeff Peterson runs the Hornets now. He wants to build with new, young players instead of chasing big names. The team's plan focuses on smart trades and growing talent from the ground up.

Still, Charlotte could help Durant move somewhere else. Peterson knows how to work deals between multiple teams, making trades work when salary caps get tricky.