Oilers vs Stars Odds, Spread, and Total

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 14: Zach Hyman #18 and Evan Bouchard #2 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate after the team defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers won the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers look to steal Game 1 on the road in their Western Conference Final matchup against the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers have featured a high-scoring offense throughout most of the postseason, with their defense showing up at key moments. In Round 1, Edmonton defeated the Los Angeles Kings four games to two, bouncing back after falling behind 0–2 in the series to win four straight. They carried that momentum into Round 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights, winning the series four games to one. Edmonton picked up some key overtime victories and shut out Vegas in the final two games.

The Stars have had a long and hard-fought postseason. In Round 1, Dallas edged out the Colorado Avalanche in a seven-game series, with several close contests and a couple of overtime wins aided by some puck luck. In Round 2, the Stars defeated the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets four games to two. Most of their wins in that series were defensive, low-scoring battles, and they went 3–0 at home. Dallas also won the regular season series over Edmonton, two games to one.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-230)

Stars -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline

Oilers +116

Stars -128

Total

OVER 6 (-115)

UNDER 6 (+107)

*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Stars Betting Trends

Edmonton is 8-1 SU in its last nine games.

Edmonton is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Dallas.

Edmonton is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Dallas' last six games.

Dallas is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

Dallas is 6-0 SU in its last six games at home.

Oilers vs Stars Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Calvin Pickard, G - Out

Mattias Ekholm, D - Out

Alec Regula, D - Injured Reserve

Dallas Stars

Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured Reserve

Oilers vs Stars Predictions and Picks

Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points, recording at least one point in four of the five games against Vegas. This marks the second straight year these teams will meet in the Western Conference Final; Edmonton won last year's series four games to two. With Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, two of the league's best players, the Oilers boast an explosive offense that can score in bunches and never feels out of a game. Edmonton enters the series as slight favorites.

Dallas is ranked third in scoring, sixth in goals against, 17th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. Matt Duchene leads the team in assists and points, although he managed only two assists in the series against Winnipeg and will look to bounce back in this round. The Stars are a well-balanced team on both ends of the ice and have the edge in special teams play. They also notched solid defensive wins in their last series against the Jets, one of the league's top offensive teams. Two of the three matchups in the regular season series between these teams were high-scoring and tightly contested.

Best Bet: Over