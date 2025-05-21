Oilers vs Stars Odds, Spread, and Total
The Edmonton Oilers look to steal Game 1 on the road in their Western Conference Final matchup against the Dallas Stars.
The Oilers have featured a high-scoring offense throughout most of the postseason, with their defense showing up at key moments. In Round 1, Edmonton defeated the Los Angeles Kings four games to two, bouncing back after falling behind 0–2 in the series to win four straight. They carried that momentum into Round 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights, winning the series four games to one. Edmonton picked up some key overtime victories and shut out Vegas in the final two games.
The Stars have had a long and hard-fought postseason. In Round 1, Dallas edged out the Colorado Avalanche in a seven-game series, with several close contests and a couple of overtime wins aided by some puck luck. In Round 2, the Stars defeated the top-seeded Winnipeg Jets four games to two. Most of their wins in that series were defensive, low-scoring battles, and they went 3–0 at home. Dallas also won the regular season series over Edmonton, two games to one.
Spread
- Oilers +1.5 (-230)
- Stars -1.5 (+195)
Moneyline
- Oilers +116
- Stars -128
Total
- OVER 6 (-115)
- UNDER 6 (+107)
*The above data was collected on May 21, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Oilers vs Stars Betting Trends
- Edmonton is 8-1 SU in its last nine games.
- Edmonton is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Dallas.
- Edmonton is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.
- The total has gone UNDER in five of Dallas' last six games.
- Dallas is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.
- Dallas is 6-0 SU in its last six games at home.
Oilers vs Stars Injury Reports
Edmonton Oilers
- Calvin Pickard, G - Out
- Mattias Ekholm, D - Out
- Alec Regula, D - Injured Reserve
Dallas Stars
- Nils Lundkvist, D - Injured Reserve
Oilers vs Stars Predictions and Picks
Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points, recording at least one point in four of the five games against Vegas. This marks the second straight year these teams will meet in the Western Conference Final; Edmonton won last year's series four games to two. With Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, two of the league's best players, the Oilers boast an explosive offense that can score in bunches and never feels out of a game. Edmonton enters the series as slight favorites.
Dallas is ranked third in scoring, sixth in goals against, 17th on the power play, and fourth on the penalty kill. Matt Duchene leads the team in assists and points, although he managed only two assists in the series against Winnipeg and will look to bounce back in this round. The Stars are a well-balanced team on both ends of the ice and have the edge in special teams play. They also notched solid defensive wins in their last series against the Jets, one of the league's top offensive teams. Two of the three matchups in the regular season series between these teams were high-scoring and tightly contested.
Best Bet: Over
The Oilers have been off for a week and opened their previous playoff series with two high-scoring Game 1s. Edmonton found its defensive rhythm at the end of the last series and will look to carry that momentum forward. Dallas is coming off a defensively focused series, but will be tested against the Oilers' top line.