NASCAR Heads Back to Charlotte: Allgaier Tops Xfinity Standings as Cup Drivers Join Triple-Header Weekend

With 471 points, Justin Allgaier leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He holds a strong 51-point edge against Austin Hill as they head to Saturday's BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Charlotte's Memorial Day schedule packs three big races. The action starts with trucks on Friday night, moves to Xfinity cars on Saturday, and ends with Sunday's main event: the Coca-Cola 600.

Three Cup stars will mix it up in the Xfinity race. Austin Dillon, William Byron and Chase Briscoe step down to battle the regulars. After getting cleared from his back injury, Connor Zilisch takes control of JR Motorsports' No. 88 Chevy.

The truck race brings star power too. Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain will fight for the win in Friday's 200-miler. BJ McLeod joins forces with Busch at Spire Motorsports, taking his first 2025 truck start in the No. 07.

"Being part of this team is something I look forward to," said Christopher Bell to Sportscasting, who will drive for Sam Hunt Racing in Mexico City next month.

Katherine Legge makes her fourth start with Jordan Anderson Racing. She'll face off against 39 other drivers in a packed field for the 300-mile sprint.

Friday's schedule starts with ARCA at 1:30 p.m. ET. Trucks hit the track at 3:35 p.m. for practice and race at 8:30 p.m. Saturday brings Xfinity qualifying at 12:10 p.m., with the green flag at 4:30 p.m.