Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Columbus Crew should be taking the turf in Charlotte like the guns of the Navarone this Saturday. Charlotte FC has hit another downturn in which the Crown’s only beatable…

Kurt Boyer
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Andrew Privett #4 of Charlotte FC controls the ball against the Inter Miami during the second half of the game at Chase Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Columbus Crew should be taking the turf in Charlotte like the guns of the Navarone this Saturday. Charlotte FC has hit another downturn in which the Crown's only beatable foes have been cupcakes. Columbus is a flagship brand of Major League Soccer and is anticipated to seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Saturday's increased O/U line can't be due to Charlotte's attacking talent, only that of the Crew. 

Charlotte may have caught a break instead. The Crown hosts the Crew at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday night as a surprisingly tough Las Vegas wager to win or draw a game with pick'em spread markets. Columbus couldn't grab three points from any of its glorious chances to do so since defeating Charlotte with four different goal scorers on May 3. 

What's changed for Columbus since then that's giving Saturday's odds so much parity? 

Spread 

  • Charlotte FC 0.25 (-126)
  • Columbus Crew -0.25 (+104)

Moneyline 

  • Charlotte FC +160
  • Columbus Crew +140
  • Draw +240

Total 

  • Over 2.75 (-112)
  • Under 2.75 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Charlotte FC has lost its last three consecutive league matches.
  • Charlotte hasn't beaten a non-expansion MLS opponent since April 12. 
  • The Columbus Crew's last three appearances have resulted in draws. 
  • Four out of eight prior Columbus-Charlotte meetings have ended in draws.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports 

Charlotte FC

  • Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.
  • Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.
  • Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.
  • Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring pull.
  • Defender Jahlane Forbes is out with a thigh injury.
  • Forward Tyger Smalls is questionable with a knee injury.
  • Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina is questionable for undisclosed reasons.
  • Forward Idan Toklomati is questionable with a thigh injury.

Columbus Crew

  • Defender Rudy Camacho is out with a thigh injury.
  • Defender Andres Herrera is out with a thigh injury.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks 

It sure doesn't look like Columbus is the tired team in this week's rematch. Charlotte's injury list dwarfs that of the Columbus Crew, a hint as to why Carolina's side is struggling. HC Dean Smith is being pressured to change formations to compensate, but has stubbornly refused to draw up a different plan since the substitutions ramped up, already telling FotMob as of early May, "I will not change the shape." 

The shape of the Columbus Crew's plight is more subtle, akin to Chelsea's problems in the COVID era. The Crew excels at attacking as a forward unit, but could use an ace striker to score solo tallies and help defenders stay patient. Goals will tend to dry up for both teams at a time when the Crew bears down.

Columbus will add its whole fan club to the attack if it's tied late, having no interest in another 1-1 draw. Predict that the Crown-Crew match will go over the total unless the balanced odds reach three goals.

Kurt BoyerWriter
