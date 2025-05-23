Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 22: Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers scores against Pyotr Kochetkov #52 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on May 22, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes look to steal Game 3 on the road and avoid falling behind three games to none against the Florida Panthers in this Eastern Conference Final matchup.

The Hurricanes lost Game 2 at home, 5-0. They fell behind 3-0 after the first period and gave up goals in every frame. The Canes were outshot 21-17 and outhit 56-42. Their power play went 0-for-3, and their penalty kill was 0-for-2. Carolina gave the puck away frequently and was extremely limited in scoring chances compared to Game 1. It's tough to see them bouncing back after being blown out at home twice.

The Panthers return to Florida with a 2-0 series lead. They have now won three straight playoff games and are playing flawlessly on both sides of the puck. Florida has scored five or more goals in each of those games, and Sergei Bobrovsky has recorded three shutouts during this postseason run. The Panthers have been putting up big offensive numbers in every series, and their defense has now allowed two goals or fewer in six consecutive games.

Spread

Hurricanes +1.5 (-222)

Panthers -1.5 (+171)

Moneyline

Hurricanes +126

Panthers -148

Total

OVER 5.5 (+107)

UNDER 5.5 (-128)

*The above data was collected on May 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in five of Carolina's last seven games.

Carolina is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games.

Carolina is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Florida.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Florida's last 16 games.

Florida is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Florida's last seven games against Carolina.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Injury Reports

Carolina Hurricanes

Sean Walker, D - Day-to-day

Seth Jarvis, C - Day-to-day

Jalen Chatfield, D - Out

Jesper Fast, RW - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart, C - Day-to-day

Hurricanes vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Carolina ranks ninth in scoring, 10th in goals against, 25th on the power play, and first on the penalty kill. Unfortunately, all of these rankings have been ineffective in this series, especially their special teams play. To make matters worse, the status of their leading scorer, Seth Jarvis, is in question for Game 3. The Canes are struggling in all key areas, but they can begin to recover by getting back to playing solid defensive hockey. They beat the Washington Capitals by slowing down their offense and capitalizing in critical moments. It's also time for that top-ranked penalty kill to step up again.

Florida ranks 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against average, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Based on how the Panthers have played in this series, they might as well rank first in every category. Aleksander Barkov leads the team in assists and has picked up two points so far in the series. Florida doesn't need to change much about its game, though it's worth noting they are just 3-2 at home in these playoffs. Their last two home games were low-scoring, but they've had some high-scoring performances as well.

Best Bet: Florida Spread