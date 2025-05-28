Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 24: Carlos Miguel Coronel #31 of New York Red Bulls punts the ball against the D.C. United during the first half of the match at Audi Field on May 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Charlotte FC is not getting enough credit for its 3-2 upset of the Columbus Crew. Either that, or the New York Red Bulls are getting too much credit for a pedestrian 2-0 victory over DC United in the same MLS round three days ago. Las Vegas has put such a one-sided line on the Red Bulls to win tonight's bout at Sports Illustrated Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST, you'd think the Crown's weekend success was a fantasy.

Saturday's win might've felt like fiction, at least when the Crown's 24-year-old American striker Patrick Agyemang scored a brace to give Charlotte a 2-1 lead in the opening half. Attacking midfielder Pep Biel, whose four goals on the year are just one shy of Agyemang's total, bagged the winner 75 minutes in.

The Red Bulls have fallen flat in big moments this spring, such as the Hudson River Derby. What ails Charlotte so badly that even an inconsistent host makes the Crown into a three-to-one underdog?

Spread

Charlotte FC +0.5 (Ev)

New York Red Bulls -0.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC +320

New York Red Bulls -125

Draw +285

Total

Over 2.75 (-102)

Under 2.75 (-118)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Trends

Charlotte's 3-2 win from Saturday snapped a four-match losing streak.

Totals have gone over in seven straight Charlotte FC matches across competitions.

The New York Red Bulls have gone 8-3-1 in their last 12 home games.

New York is unbeaten against Charlotte in the last six meetings.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Souleyman Doumbia is out with a hamstring pull.

Defender Jahlane Forbes is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Idan Toklomati is questionable with a thigh injury.

New York Red Bulls

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.

Defender Marcelo Morales is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is questionable with a knee injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is out with a hamstring pull.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Predictions and Picks

Agyemang's feat scored the upstart a Player of the Matchday award for Round 15, while two assists from Crystal Palace veteran Wilfried Zaha reminded viewers that Charlotte's lineup can play some offense. "Dangerous … that's how we are supposed to be as a front three," Agyemang told Deadspin after.

New York is part of a group of East Coast teams that're making noise, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's next contract will be as long as his name in bells and whistles. The Red Bulls have won eight of their last 12 matches on home ground. But even the venue formerly known as Red Bull Arena won't feel like a warm, safe haven this midweek.