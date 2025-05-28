Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Total

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – MAY 26: Seth Jones #3 of the Florida Panthers defends against William Carrier #28 of the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena on May 26, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers will try once again to eliminate the Carolina Hurricanes in this Eastern Conference Final matchup and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season.

The Panthers lost Game 4 at home, 3–0. Florida was outshot 28–20 and lost the faceoff battle 31–23. However, the Panthers maintained their physical edge, outhitting Carolina 52–37. Florida went 0-for-4 on the power play but was perfect on the penalty kill, going 3-for-3. It was a close game for most of the night, and the Panthers squandered some third-period power-play opportunities to tie the score. Despite the loss, Sergei Bobrovsky was named one of the game's three stars and continues to stand tall in this series.

The Hurricanes finally broke the three-goal mark in the series and forced a Game 5 at home. While the last two goals were empty-net insurance tallies, momentum is momentum. For the first time in the series, the Hurricanes avoided a blowout and managed to post a shutout on the road, this after Florida had scored at least five goals in each of the previous three games. Frederik Andersen returned to form, earning second star honors in Game 4 with 20 saves.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+199)

Hurricanes +1.5 (-247)

Moneyline

Panthers -123

Hurricanes +113

Total

OVER 5.5 (+110)

UNDER 5.5 (-130)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Florida's last 18 games.

Florida is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Florida is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games against Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Carolina's last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Carolina's last 18 games against Florida.

Carolina is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games at home.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart, C - Day-to-day. Questionable for Game 5

A.J. Greer, LW - Day-to-day

Niko Mikkola, D - Day-to-day

Carolina Hurricanes

Sean Walker, D - Day-to-day

Jalen Chatfield, D - Day-to-day

Jesper Fast, RW - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks

Florida ranks 15th in scoring, 7th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Aleksander Barkov leads the team in assists, but for the first time in this series, he was shut down in Game 4. He'll look to bounce back from his minus-3 rating in that game. Florida still has its strong defensive play to rely on and knows how to close out a playoff series on the road, as they've already done it against both Tampa Bay and Toronto.

Carolina ranks 9th in scoring, 10th in goals against, 25th on the power play, and 1st on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in both assists and points. He has registered at least one point in each of the last two games, and his shot volume is trending up. The Hurricanes pulled off a hard-fought road win in Game 4, but they'll need to generate more consistent offense if they hope to complete the comeback. While they could have capitalized on more scoring chances, they still found a way to get the win.

Best Bet: Florida Moneyline