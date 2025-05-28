Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds, Spread, and Total
The Florida Panthers will try once again to eliminate the Carolina Hurricanes in this Eastern Conference Final matchup and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season.
The Panthers lost Game 4 at home, 3–0. Florida was outshot 28–20 and lost the faceoff battle 31–23. However, the Panthers maintained their physical edge, outhitting Carolina 52–37. Florida went 0-for-4 on the power play but was perfect on the penalty kill, going 3-for-3. It was a close game for most of the night, and the Panthers squandered some third-period power-play opportunities to tie the score. Despite the loss, Sergei Bobrovsky was named one of the game's three stars and continues to stand tall in this series.
The Hurricanes finally broke the three-goal mark in the series and forced a Game 5 at home. While the last two goals were empty-net insurance tallies, momentum is momentum. For the first time in the series, the Hurricanes avoided a blowout and managed to post a shutout on the road, this after Florida had scored at least five goals in each of the previous three games. Frederik Andersen returned to form, earning second star honors in Game 4 with 20 saves.
Spread
- Panthers -1.5 (+199)
- Hurricanes +1.5 (-247)
Moneyline
- Panthers -123
- Hurricanes +113
Total
- OVER 5.5 (+110)
- UNDER 5.5 (-130)
*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in 13 of Florida's last 18 games.
- Florida is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- Florida is 10-4 SU in its last 14 games against Carolina.
- The total has gone UNDER in six of Carolina's last nine games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Carolina's last 18 games against Florida.
- Carolina is 14-4 SU in its last 18 games at home.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Injury Reports
Florida Panthers
- Sam Reinhart, C - Day-to-day. Questionable for Game 5
- A.J. Greer, LW - Day-to-day
- Niko Mikkola, D - Day-to-day
Carolina Hurricanes
- Sean Walker, D - Day-to-day
- Jalen Chatfield, D - Day-to-day
- Jesper Fast, RW - Injured reserve
Panthers vs Hurricanes Predictions and Picks
Florida ranks 15th in scoring, 7th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Aleksander Barkov leads the team in assists, but for the first time in this series, he was shut down in Game 4. He'll look to bounce back from his minus-3 rating in that game. Florida still has its strong defensive play to rely on and knows how to close out a playoff series on the road, as they've already done it against both Tampa Bay and Toronto.
Carolina ranks 9th in scoring, 10th in goals against, 25th on the power play, and 1st on the penalty kill. Sebastian Aho leads the team in both assists and points. He has registered at least one point in each of the last two games, and his shot volume is trending up. The Hurricanes pulled off a hard-fought road win in Game 4, but they'll need to generate more consistent offense if they hope to complete the comeback. While they could have capitalized on more scoring chances, they still found a way to get the win.
Best Bet: Florida Moneyline
Despite the Hurricanes earning an impressive defensive road win to keep their season alive, they still find themselves as slight underdogs at home. Florida has only lost back-to-back games once this postseason, and they usually bounce back with a high-scoring performance following close losses.