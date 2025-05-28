Timberwolves vs Thunder Odds, Spread, and Total

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 26: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to a foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 26, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will try to win on the road and keep their season alive in their Western Conference Final matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Timberwolves lost Game 4 at home, 128–126. It was a high-scoring, back-and-forth game, but Minnesota came up short. The Timberwolves shot 51% from the field, made 18 three-pointers, and converted 22 free throws. They also won the rebounding battle, but their 21 turnovers proved costly, as that many mistakes typically lead to a loss. Julius Randle had a poor performance, scoring just five points on 1-of-7 shooting. The Timberwolves will need both Randle and Anthony Edwards to play at their best for the remainder of the series.

The Thunder are now one win away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals. In Game 4, OKC shot 50% from the field, made 16 three-pointers, and sank 16 free throws. They kept their turnovers in check and made several clutch baskets down the stretch. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a double-double, scoring 40 points and dishing out 10 assists, falling just one rebound shy of a triple-double. Oklahoma City won both of their home games in this series by double digits and will look to replicate that dominance in Game 5.

Spread

Timberwolves +8 (-105)

Thunder -8 (-107)

Moneyline

Timberwolves +296

Thunder -320

Total

OVER 221 (-110)

UNDER 221 (-106)

*The above data was collected on May 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Betting Trends

Minnesota is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Minnesota's last six games.

Minnesota is 12-5 SU in its last 17 games.

Oklahoma City is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Oklahoma City's last six games.

Oklahoma City is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves

None

Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Topic, G - Out

Timberwolves vs Thunder Predictions and Picks

Minnesota is ranked 14th in scoring, fifth in defense, and fourth in point differential. The scoring was there for the Timberwolves in Game 4, but their defense couldn't slow down the Thunder the way it did in Game 3. Anthony Edwards leads the team in points per game, but his scoring has been inconsistent throughout the series. Edwards needs to match Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's production, or Minnesota's season could come to an end.

Oklahoma City is ranked fourth in scoring, third in defense, and first in point differential. The defense hasn't been there in the last two games, but the offense bounced back strong after the blowout loss in Game 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team in points, assists, and field goal percentage. In this series, OKC is 3–0 when he scores at least 30 points. Gilgeous-Alexander will look to dominate again at home, with help from the Thunder's forwards.