Panthers and Texans Set Up Joint Practices Before August Preseason Game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 05: Miles Sanders #6 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after scoring the winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers will train with the Houston Texans before their August 16 matchup at NRG Stadium. Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced on Tuesday.

"That'll be a great one, you know," said Canales to Panthers.com. "It's warm here; it's really warm in Houston. I was in Tampa for a year, but I've also heard Houston just gives you that good work, and the humidity and the heat will be great, especially opening up at Jacksonville."

This marks the third straight year Houston has invited another NFL squad for joint workouts. Last year brought the Rams to town, while the Dolphins visited in 2023. The sessions let players test their skills against fresh competition.

The teams' last clash in October 2023 ended in a tight 15-13 win for Carolina. That contest put top draft picks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud under the spotlight, after they went first and second in the 2023 draft.

Carolina's preseason plans include another joint session. They'll meet the Browns at Bank of America Stadium before their first exhibition game.

Canales sees value in these early arrivals. "When we travel ahead for joint practices, players and staff get extra time to bond at the hotel," he said. The extended stays build team chemistry off the field.

After starting preseason in Minnesota on August 9, Houston hosts Carolina, then finishes at Detroit August 23. Their regular season opens September 9 at SoFi Stadium against the Rams.