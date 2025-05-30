Charlotte FC Kicks Off Inclusive Soccer Program Bringing Fans and Players Together

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Andrew Privett #4 of Charlotte FC controls the ball against the Inter Miami during the second half of the game at Chase Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

A fresh soccer initiative at Charlotte FC now puts players of all skill levels on the pro team's field. The Charlotte FC Unified program turns dreams into reality for those who step onto the same turf where MLS stars compete.

"When they're out there, just to enjoy being able to play in the stadium," said Unified Head Coach Jacob Goggins to WSOC-TV. "There are lots of people that will never get a chance to even come into a stadium, and the fact that they get to come and play on it where their professional home team heroes play."

As the club enters its fourth year, this marks its first such venture. Each participant's path starts with a signing ceremony before jumping into matches. Short practice drills build skills fast.

Players step into a pro athlete's world. The pristine field, state-of-the-art locker rooms, and training zones: It's all theirs to use. Quick sprints mix with long passing drills.

This bold move breaks barriers in athletics. Now anyone can run onto the field where their sports idols play. Raw talent meets pure passion here.

Registration opened this month. Throughout the season, players will showcase their abilities in front of crowds. Some games will be night matches under bright lights.

Staff predict big growth ahead. Local support keeps building, while pro players pitch in to help teach skills. Small groups work on basics while others scrimmage.