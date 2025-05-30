Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Ashley Westwood #8 of Charlotte FC kicks the ball against the Inter Miami during the second half of the game at Chase Stadium on March 09, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Fans have rarely seen more teams faring fine at home while playing terribly on the road than in this MLS season. Toronto FC is a notable exception, and not in a good way. Has Toronto defended its home ground so poorly that the club's odds don't get boosted when it travels home? It depends on what you think of Charlotte's skeptical favorite's line to win this Saturday's game on BMO Field at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Charlotte's games remain upbeat while Toronto's pace keeps sagging. The last month of MLS action has shown, however, that even wonderful attacks won't score enough goals to win when a back line can't keep its end of the bargain. The Crown reverted to form in a 2-4 loss to the New York Red Bulls this midweek, after a 3-2 upset of the Columbus Crew that, wouldn't you know, featured better defending at home.

With a dodgy road team visiting a worse home team, sportsbooks don't have anything to do except divide up the pennies. The better news is that either team's moneyline wager would pay off nicely with a win.

Spread

Charlotte FC +0.25 (-155)

Toronto FC -0.25 (+125)

Moneyline

Charlotte FC +155

Toronto FC +165

Draw +250

Total

Over 2.75 (-120)

Under 2.75 (Ev)

*The above data was collected on May 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in eight straight Charlotte FC matches across competitions.

Charlotte FC has not won an MLS contest on the road since April 12.

Toronto has been defeated in six of its last seven home games.

Totals have gone over in three of the opponents' last four meetings.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Injury Reports

Charlotte FC

Forward Nimfasha Berchimas is out with a foot injury.

Defender Nathan Byrne is out with a neck injury.

Midfielder Brandon Cambridge is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Idan Toklomati is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Tim Ream is questionable with a quad strain.

Defender Jahlane Forbes is questionable with a thigh injury.

Toronto FC

Defender Kobe Franklin is out with an ankle injury.

Defender Nicksoen Gomis is out with a lower-body injury.

Forward Deandre Kerr is out with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Richie Laryea is out with a lower-body injury.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC Predictions and Picks

A recent GQ profile on Charlotte center-back Tim Ream lauded the defender like a Tom Brady of sports longevity, producing pithy blurbs of the footballer's diverse methods of staying fit at age 37. "Pilates actually (is) strengthening me," Ream told GQ's Matt Roberson. "Hamstrings, quads, glutes."

To try another NFL comparison, it sounds like Dallas Cowboys lineman Randy White boasting about "learning karate" while his defense slipped down the rankings in the 1980s. It's fair to ask whether the USMNT or Charlotte FC's Crown is experiencing lesser returns from the investment in Ream at this juncture. Charlotte's scores are going over totals like crazy, largely because of subpar defending.