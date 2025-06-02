Charlotte FC Academy Celebrates First Graduates With NCAA Division I Commitments

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 01: Charlotte FC fans wave flags prior to the MLS match between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Eight young talents from Charlotte FC Academy took their next big step, inking deals with top NCAA Division I soccer programs. The historic first graduation took place at Atrium Health Performance Park on May 28.

"On behalf of our Academy staff and everyone at Charlotte FC, we are incredibly proud of these young men and thrilled to follow their future playing careers at the collegiate level," said Bryan Scales to charlottefootballclub.com.

Three students kicked off their college path early in spring 2025. The remaining five will start their next chapter when fall arrives.

UNC Wilmington struck gold twice, signing both Ben Gooding and Amare Lucas. Other picks spread across North Carolina's prestigious institutions: Wofford, Furman, and UNC Charlotte each landed one promising player.

While these rising stars picked schools dotting the East Coast. Juan Bastidas set his sights on Syracuse University's snow-capped campus, while Rocket Ritarita chose Maryland's storied program.

Breaking from the East Coast trend, Sam Duncan picked DePaul University, bringing his skills to Chicago's Windy City.

This marks a turning point for Charlotte FC's youth system. These eight athletes blazed the trail as the first batch to complete their training.

Academy staff expressed excitement about watching these players grow both as athletes and students at their chosen schools.