Charlotte FC Teams Up With Nonprofit To Give Free Laundry Help to 600 Local Families

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 02: Christian Fuchs #22 of Charlotte FC carries a match pennant before playing against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on April 02, 2022 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Last week, soccer stars pitched in at local laundromats, washing mountains of clothes for families who needed a hand. The two-day push cleaned 66,000 pounds of laundry, turning wash day into something special.

At these spots, kids played while machines hummed. Staff and players turned basic laundromats into bright, welcoming spaces. This marks the third year of free wash days in Charlotte.

"I wasn't super familiar, but after two years, it just shows that there are so many ways to spread service, spread help in the community," said goalkeeper George Marks to Yahoo Sports. "This is a really simple way that a lot of people don't think about."

Marks stood at the helm of both events. While washers spun, he and his teammates kept spirits high, making sure kids stayed busy as clothes got clean.

When sports meets community service, good things happen. These wash days did more than clean clothes, they built bonds between neighbors who might never have met. Strangers became friends over fabric softener and folded sheets.