NASCAR Hall of Fame Seeks $25M From Charlotte for First Big Overhaul

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 08: A general view of the NHOF Class of 2025 Hall of Honor at NASCAR Hall of Fame on February 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Charlotte's NASCAR Hall of Fame wants $25 million in city funds for its first major update since 2010. Plans call for fresh learning areas, a moved gift shop and cafe, plus upgraded security.

"The main two things that we're looking at is the dedicated education space and additional event space, which is triggered by moving the gear shop out, relocating the café, and the enhanced security features at the entrance," said Winston Kelley to WFAE.

The funds would flow from the city's hospitality tax pool. Construction takes up $12 to $15 million, while the rest pays for blueprints, permits, and new items inside.

Last year brought 201,000 guests through the city-run site: its second-best year yet. School programs have taught over 21,000 kids about racing history.

"This has been good for tourism. This has been good for our brand," said Councilman James Mitchell to WSOC-TV.

The site pumps $74.9 million into local businesses each year, reports the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. Visitors spend $43.1 million directly, while tax income hits $2.4 million.

A 2% hotel tax would supply the money needed for fixes and updates. City leaders plan to review the full funding request when August comes.

The new setup would turn the current shop space into a learning center. Staff would shift the café to the Legends Room, while old studio space would become the new shop.