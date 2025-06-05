Bank of America Stadium Gets Ready for Historic Savannah Bananas Baseball Games

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Malachi Mitchell of the Savannah Bananas is introduced before their game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Panthers' home turf is switching sports. Workers are turning the football field into a baseball setup as the Savannah Bananas prep for two sold-out shows on June 6-7 in Charlotte.

After Charlotte FC wrapped up their May 24 match, crews sprang into action. They mapped out base paths, set up nets, and prepped the field. "We're very versatile in what we can do here," said Bonnie Almond, vice president of venue operations for Tepper Sports & Entertainment, to Axios.

For team founders Jesse and Emily Cole, these games mark a return to their roots. "Jesse and I have lived in this area for close to 20 years. We are foster parents here. Even when we got a team in Savannah, we had a place there, but we never quite left Gaston County," said Emily Cole to The Charlotte Observer.

The stadium will burst with 74,000 fans each night: Tickets vanished in just five hours. Players will step up to bat in the northwest corner, where NFL stars usually storm the field. Field suites will serve as dugouts, with makeshift bullpens nearby.

Ticket holders can start the fun at 2 p.m. in the plaza. They'll get chances to chat with players and join the pre-game buzz. The main gates swing open at 4:30 p.m. Want team gear? Merchandise sales kick off at 11 a.m. both days.

The menu features wild takes on ballpark classics. Fans can grab a spicy banana pepper popper dog for $9.99, sink their teeth into a banana bourbon BBQ burger at $14.99, or try the King's favorite: a $17.99 Elvis sandwich loaded with peanut butter, banana, and bacon. Wash it down with Banana Beer or cream soda.

"Banana Ball" keeps things quick and quirky. No bunts allowed, no slow pitcher chats, and games wrap up in two hours flat. "None of our games are scripted to any degree ... We will script the music and the emotions and the fun and the laughter that we want you to have. But when it comes to the competitive play on the diamond, we don't touch any of it," Emily Cole said.

These Charlotte stops fit into a massive 48-game tour hitting major league parks in 2025. The team will strut their stuff at baseball temples like Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Wrigley Field.